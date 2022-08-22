ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]

These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty for five counts in two domestic violence attacks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday. The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Clarence, NY
Tonawanda, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
Lackawanna, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
WIBX 950

Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch

An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit aims to support Buffalo youth whose parents were killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — LaShelle Roberson knew she wanted to make a difference. On Thursday, she launched her new nonprofit organization: To Our Legend's and Legacy's — a group that helps youths whose parents were killed. "Unfortunately, humans will continue to kill one another. Unfortunately, there will still be...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Wilson
News 4 Buffalo

Athenex ordered to pay $635K to former employee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo pharmaceutical company Athenex has been ordered to pay a former employee over $635,000, ending a six-year battle in court. Gross Shuman PC Attorneys, the firm that represents former employee Stephen Panero, said that the jury found that the company improperly withheld a $72,000 bonus owed to Panero in 2017 for […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street. On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Robber#Credit Unions#New York State Police#Cracks
spectrumlocalnews.com

State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two Buffalo Teens, 14 and 17, Charged With Murder For Deadly Shooting

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that two Buffalo teens were arraigned on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl. The two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2021. The two teens were officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree. The minors appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on Monday, August 22, 2022, for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded, while the 14-year-old received a bail of $50,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested

The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
OLEAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy