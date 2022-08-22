Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. Lesinski
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Cheektowaga woman sentenced for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
A Cheektowaga woman has been sentenced to 3 years probation for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
Lancaster woman accused of abusing dog pleads not guilty, held on bail
A judge set bail at $2,500 due to White failing to appear to several past court appearances for other unregistered dog cases.
Police Need Your Help Solving the Murders of These 10 WNY Women [Photos]
These 10 women were murdered in Buffalo and Western New York. Police are trying to solve these cold cases to give closure to the women's families. If you have any information that leads to an arrest or indictment, you could receive up to a $7,500 reward. Please contact Crime Stoppers WNY by calling 716-867-6161 or you can submit an anonymous tip online or through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.” Some of these cases are a few years old. If you have any info that might help lead police to a suspect, please don't be afraid to come forward. These teenagers and women deserve justice.
Buffalo man guilty for five counts in two domestic violence attacks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday. The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim […]
Passenger Arrested When Glove Compartment Packs a Punch
An investigation into an accident has led to the arrest of a passenger in a vehicle in Clinton County, New York. State Police personnel were called to a location along State Route 374 near Chazy Lake Road in Dannemora at approximately 11:47am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 after receiving a call about an accident with possible injuries.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit aims to support Buffalo youth whose parents were killed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — LaShelle Roberson knew she wanted to make a difference. On Thursday, she launched her new nonprofit organization: To Our Legend's and Legacy's — a group that helps youths whose parents were killed. "Unfortunately, humans will continue to kill one another. Unfortunately, there will still be...
Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week. When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for...
Athenex ordered to pay $635K to former employee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo pharmaceutical company Athenex has been ordered to pay a former employee over $635,000, ending a six-year battle in court. Gross Shuman PC Attorneys, the firm that represents former employee Stephen Panero, said that the jury found that the company improperly withheld a $72,000 bonus owed to Panero in 2017 for […]
Buffalo man arrested in connection to Aug. 2022 shooting and Jan. 2021 stabbing
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street. On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State AG orders full cleanup of South Buffalo’s Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a long legal battle, a full clean-up of Battaglia Demolition in South Buffalo has been ordered by the state’s attorney general and the DEC. They say the site created harmful conditions in the nearby Seneca-Babcock neighborhood after it was operated without state permits, causing noise and air pollution.
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to charges for killing a man while driving drunk
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to charges of killing a man in May of this year while driving drunk. Leander Patterson, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter on Tuesday. Patterson admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Levron Gray, 64, of Niagara Falls. Patterson...
Two Buffalo Teens, 14 and 17, Charged With Murder For Deadly Shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that two Buffalo teens were arraigned on charges of murdering a 16-year-old girl. The two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were arraigned the weekend of August 20 and 21, 2021. The two teens were officially charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Attempted Robbery in the First Degree. The minors appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman on Monday, August 22, 2022, for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded, while the 14-year-old received a bail of $50,000.
Police say it was a 'marijuana deal gone bad' that led to killing of 16-year-old girl
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad." Buffalo Police say Emily...
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in connection to Niagara Fall crash
The crash occurred at 9103 St. Johns Parkway in May. A resident was trapped under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
wesb.com
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
14-Year-Old, 17-Year-Old Charged for Murder and Attempted Robbery
BUFFALO, NY -Two teens have been arraigned for murder and attempted robbery in Buffalo. According...
