Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Mysterio & Mizanin Families Set For Episode Of Celebrity Family Feud
ABC has announced that the Mystero Family will be taking on The Miz Family on Celebrity Family Feud. The two families will compete on the show on an episode that airs on August 28 at 8 PM EST. The Mysterios will be made up of Rey, Dominik, Angie Gutierrez, Aalyah...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Seen With Female Companion In NYC For 77th Birthday
Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was celebrating his birthday in New York City last night, the first since his retirement. McMahon, who turned 77 last night, announced his retirement in July, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE. The billionaire is the ongoing subject of an...
ewrestlingnews.com
INSANE VIDEO: Darby Allin Jumps His Own House In A Jeep
Darby Allin is still insane, but you already knew that!. In his latest stunt, the AEW wrestler jumped over the top of his house in a Jeep. The video, which you can see below, is just insane. Allin gets into a jeep and races over a large dirt ramp to barely make the jump over his home. He winds up landing in a set of trailers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: John Cena Comforts Child Who Loses Their Cool Meeting Him
WWE Superstar John Cena has proven his good-guy personality isn’t just for the cameras while meeting a pair of young fans this week. In a video that went viral online, Cena can be seen in a store and was approached by two young fans. When one was emotionally overwhelmed...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
wonderwall.com
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Comments / 0