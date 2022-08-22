Read full article on original website
Related
Unions buck expectations with endorsement of independent financial manager Gary Buchanan in eastern district
Montana’s largest labor union and its overarching federation have announced endorsements in the contest for the state’s Second U.S. House district, where three candidates are challenging incumbent Republican congressman Matt Rosendale in the state’s deep-red eastern expanse. Those endorsements went not to Penny Ronning, a Democratic former...
Lawmakers set to debate child welfare reforms
After six months of study, state lawmakers are set to debate a draft bill this week that could bring significant reforms to Montana’s child welfare system — changes some lawmakers and legal observers say are long overdue. The bill, drafted by Rep. Danny Tenenbaum, D-Missoula, has been under...
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Federal report: Zinke violated ‘duty of candor’
A federal ethics probe has concluded that former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who is running to represent Montana’s western district in the U.S. House, misled an internal ethics watchdog during a probe into the department’s decision not to act on a gaming application from two Native American tribes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Democratic lawmakers call on health department to stabilize Montana State Hospital with federal accreditation
Five Democratic lawmakers on Monday called on state health department leadership to clarify the agency’s intentions for the struggling Montana State Hospital (MSH) and urged the department to publicly support the hospital regaining accreditation from federal health authorities. The state’s only public psychiatric hospital, which provides short-term and residential...
Building to last
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
Voting rights trial hits halfway mark
The past week has been a busy one in Yellowstone County District Court, as plaintiffs and defendants in Montana’s high-profile election administration lawsuit worked through the first five days of a 10-day trial. More than a dozen witnesses took the stand, with county election officials, tribal members and individual voters answering flurries of questions from lawyers about the impacts of new voting laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.
Interior Secretary visits Montana to celebrate newest addition to National Wildlife Refuge System
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Montana last weekend to commemorate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System, and the first land added to the system during Haaland’s time as secretary. Standing on top of a flatbed trailer serving as a stage outside of Marion...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gianforte wields ‘executive privilege’ argument against sensitive records requests
Coming into office last year as Montana’s first Republican governor in nearly two decades and looking to implement a muscular conservative agenda made possible by his party’s unified control of the Legislature and governor’s office, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s leadership has attracted scrutiny from media, environmental groups and left-of-center political activists.
What’s at stake as new election laws go to trial
Seated in his wheelchair next to the witness stand in a Billings courtroom Monday, 26-year-old Mitch Bohn calmly responded to a series of rapid-fire questions about his voting habits over the past eight years. How does he typically cast his vote? By absentee ballot, Bohn said, filling it out as...
Montana child care providers to receive $18 million in federal grants
The state of Montana has approved $18 million in grants from federal funds for 31 child care providers, health care organizations, community groups and local governments in an effort to expand child care services, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Wednesday. The “innovation” grants range between $142,000 and $1 million....
Montana Dems — Stuck In The Middle With Who?
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. Last weekend, I watched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Supreme Court blocks ballot referral changing how justices are elected
The Montana Supreme Court last week ruled that a ballot initiative seeking to change how its justices are elected will not go before voters this November, upholding a previous ruling by a state district court. The decision will keep House Bill 325, a legislative referendum that would ask voters whether...
Covering Fire In A (Comparatively) Quiet Season
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. I’ve spent the past...
Few eastern Montana projects in $258 million broadband proposal
A committee advising Gov. Greg Gianforte on a massive state grant program billed as a historic effort to enhance broadband connectivity across rural Montana has plowed into rocky ground as it considers a list of recommended projects this month. An initial ranking of proposed grants to private telecom companies, produced...
Hidden in plain sight
“Without restraint, with all his natural tendencies unleashed, he knows no respect for society. … He is a negative creature … propagating his kind with alarming freedom.”. When Montana U.S. Rep. Jeannette Rankin penned those words in March 1917 for the Chicago Sunday Herald, she was referring to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
Montana seeks more religious exemptions to vaccination requirements
State health officials want to create a religious exemption from routine vaccinations for kids and staff members in child care facilities and children in certain foster homes. Under the two proposed administrative rule changes, parents, guardians, and child care staff could submit a notarized affidavit that says being vaccinated against diseases such as polio, measles, and whooping cough goes against their religious beliefs or practices. The child care measure also would delete an existing requirement that unvaccinated kids stay away from a facility if someone there has contracted a disease against which they are not completely immunized.
Montana coronavirus report
The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 cases appears to be leveling out. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on August 12 that Montana tallied 1,824 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had increased by 1% over the last two weeks.
Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy
The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
813
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0