Louisiana State

Sandra Mericle
3d ago

The baby has acrania, it will die at birth. Half the head and brain is missing. In this case abortion should be allowed.

Louisiana hospitals are hesitant to perform abortions for medically-futile pregnancies

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, Stephanie Grace and Paul Braun joined us to discuss the week in state politics. Also, we learn about invasive species that are inching a little closer to the Mississippi River Basin from the Great Lakes every year; and from Houston Public Media, we hear how some Houston residents are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Harvey five years after the storm made landfall. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
Allen Toussaint Legacy Act addresses personal publicity rights in Louisiana law

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered: What do beer koozies, Allen Toussaint and intellectual property law have to do with each other? Also, a conversation with Jessie Haynes of the Helis Foundation about the organization’s efforts to restore an abstract art installation along the Poydras Corridor that was damaged when Hurricane Ida hit the state almost one year ago. This episode originally aired on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the play button above.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana’s fundamental shift in how children are taught to read

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana: West Nile virus higher in people and mosquitoes

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health is warning people to take precautions against mosquitoes because West Nile virus is on the rise. The medical director for the region based in Lafayette says it's shaping up to be a very challenging West Nile season. A news release...
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way the state compensates hospitals that provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana adds another way for students to get into college

Baton Rouge – Louisiana high school students who want to attend college but don’t quite meet the current requirements now have another way to get in. And Louisiana is the first in the nation to take this step. The Board of Regents decided that if a student’s GPA...
LOUISIANA STATE
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana

Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks says she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. Banks are urging other families to be...
With peak of hurricane season here, Gov. Edwards calls decision to delay S&WB funds 'misguided'

As Louisiana enters the historic peak months for storms of what is still anticipated to be an “above normal” hurricane season, local, state and federal officials urged residents not to get complacent and to finalize their plans if a storm hits — even as many continue to recover from the record-breaking storms that have walloped south Louisiana over the last two years.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.

