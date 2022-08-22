On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, Stephanie Grace and Paul Braun joined us to discuss the week in state politics. Also, we learn about invasive species that are inching a little closer to the Mississippi River Basin from the Great Lakes every year; and from Houston Public Media, we hear how some Houston residents are still feeling the effects of Hurricane Harvey five years after the storm made landfall. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO