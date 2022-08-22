Residents in Big Ugly, West Virginia area cleaning up after flood

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been a record breaking summer in West Virginia when it comes to rain, and unfortunately, that has meant tough times for many people in our region.

Even though Monday the water in the Big Ugly community wasn’t nearly as high as it was over the weekend, there was evidence of how high the water was and how fast it was moving.

Kermit Harmon has lived in the area for decades. He said he woke up to the sound of a storm over the weekend. He looked outside to see his neighborhood flooded. There was also a drain that was recently installed that had been damaged.

“They put a new drain pipe in and everything and they fixed it really nice and it just gobbed it up,” Harmon said.

Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways were out clearing ditches and getting mud out of the road. Neighbors were also clearing debris where they could.

