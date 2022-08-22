ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby."It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years."I've known her all my life," she said.So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why."The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother

A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Pregnant woman at risk of miscarriage is blocked entry to ER by police officers

A Florida couple is claiming a police officer violated their civil rights by abusing his authority and refusing to let them seek emergency services at a local emergency room. On 28 July, Kevin Enciso was rushing his pregnant wife, Sabrina, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Ms Enciso said she had been in an accident the day prior, and was experiencing a lot of pain. She was fearful that she was on the verge of a miscarriage. Her doctors advised her to seek emergency medical care, so the couple set out for the nearest hospital. When they arrived, a pair of...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
KILLEEN, TX
insideedition.com

Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead

A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.

