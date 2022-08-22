Read full article on original website
Suspect and victims identified in midtown shootings
Raissa Kengne is identified as the suspect in the deadly triple shootings in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. The 34 year old Kengne was arrested inside Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport after an hours-long search.
Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby."It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years."I've known her all my life," she said.So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why."The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if...
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
Colorado man fires gun at police from home; when officers return fire, they fatally shoot his brother
A man who shot at police in Colorado this week from inside his home prompted officers to return fire, leading to the death of his brother, an affidavit says. Police responded to the home of Phillip Blankenship, 29, at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in the Denver suburb of Englewood, according to Blankenship’s arrest affidavit on suspicion of criminal attempted first-degree murder.
1 Oklahoma deputy dead and another wounded while serving eviction papers
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody Monday, accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, and opening fire on authorities during a highway chase, officials said. The gunfire erupted after Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies tried serving eviction papers at a home southwest of Oklahoma City, Sheriff Tommie Johnson told reporters.
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Pregnant woman at risk of miscarriage is blocked entry to ER by police officers
A Florida couple is claiming a police officer violated their civil rights by abusing his authority and refusing to let them seek emergency services at a local emergency room. On 28 July, Kevin Enciso was rushing his pregnant wife, Sabrina, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Ms Enciso said she had been in an accident the day prior, and was experiencing a lot of pain. She was fearful that she was on the verge of a miscarriage. Her doctors advised her to seek emergency medical care, so the couple set out for the nearest hospital. When they arrived, a pair of...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Black Father Of Two Shot By Police In His Backyard
Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police in his own backyard, carrying a cell phone that was mistaken for a gun.
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
A 7-year-old California boy was struck and killed while walking through a crosswalk on Tuesday, officials said. Gabriel Garate wanted to play baseball, so he and his father, Francisco, decided to walk toward Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post News reported. They proceeded to walk across...
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
Georgia deputies never closed patrol car door before handcuffed woman fell out and died, report says
Georgia deputies failed to shut the door of a patrol car while they were taking a woman into custody this month, resulting in her falling out of the moving vehicle and dying, state officials said in a report released Wednesday. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was having a mental health episode...
Iowa victims of triple murder-suicide at state park, including girl, 6, were shot, stabbed, strangled: Autopsy
Three family members who were killed during what was described as a possibly "random" triple murder-suicide attack carried out by an unrelated person at an Iowa state park last month were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and...
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
The investigation of a Florida college student’s fatal shooting in Alabama’s Talladega National Forest during an attempted armed robbery led authorities to an “off-the-grid” encampment, where they were confronted by a 5-year-old with a loaded shotgun, officials said. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida...
Mystery call leads dad to body of his missing son, 18, found in a pool of blood with his shoes off after party
AN anonymous call led to the discovery of an 18-year-old's body in a pool of blood with his shoes off after he went missing following a party, cops said. Jacob Hills was reported missing on Sunday by his family after attending a party in the apartment building where he was later found dead.
Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas
A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Utah Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Wife After Their 9-Year-Son Finds Her Dead
A Utah man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after the woman’s 9-year old son found her dead in a bathroom, according to news reports. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Leroy Patterson was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, whose identity has not been released, in their Utah home, KSL reported.
