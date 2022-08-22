Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Minor injuries were reported after a 2-vehicle crash in Orange Thursday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 1400 block of North 16th Street. Orange Police, Orange Fire and Acadian Ambulance responded. A witness told 12News crew on scene that a Chevrolet Impala pulled...
KPLC TV
Nelson Rd. closed at Country Club Rd. after gas line hit in parking lot
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nelson Road is closed at Country Club Road after a boring company hit a gas line in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, according to Lake Charles police. Police advised drivers at 6 p.m. to avoid the intersection for the next four or five hours. No...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead
Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow
A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
KNOE TV8
Lightning strikes oil tank in Beauregard, starting fire
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Lightning struck the top of the tank, according to Beauregard fire officials. Firefighters were called to the fire at 3:13 p.m., according to information from Beauregard...
fox4beaumont.com
Rain causes raw sewage to repeatedly seep out of manhole in Port Arthur neighborhood
PORT ARTHUR — Rain on Wednesday didn't produce any flooding in Port Arthur, but it did cause raw sewage to seep out of a manhole. The sludge included feces, toilet paper and condoms. Nearby residents say they're frustrated that this health hazard keeps happening. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan...
KPLC TV
Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas. Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area. The outage is caused by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
Letty LeBert answers why oak trees in Orange County and across SETX are dying
We have been getting several calls about their trees dying. Some are dying gradually, and others are green in the summer and suddenly, the leaves are brown. The past five years Southeast Texas has been through some extreme weather conditions. This doesn’t only cause us stress, but it has stressed our environment, as well.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Fire Department battling blaze on 9th Avenue
The Port Arthur Fire Department is currently on site in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue extinguishing a structure fire. Flames seen from the outside were no longer visible as of 11 a.m., however a strong stream of smoke is still present. Chief Greg Benson said there are no additional...
Lake Charles American Press
Prien Lake Park will remain open during intersection closure
In light of the city of Lake Charles’ upcoming intersection closures and detours associated with the West Prien Lake Road Widening Project, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury wants to advise residents that no changes are being made to Prien Lake Park’s operations at this time. Beginning Tuesday, Sept....
portarthurtx.gov
Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment
Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjas.com
Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper
Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the site of the wreck.
West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6
West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 23, 2022, that the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic on West Prien Lake Road and east and westbound traffic on Sale Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
KPLC TV
Water’s Edge holds food giveaway in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering provided relief for those in need with another food drive Thursday. Water’s Edge typically holds their food drives every three months. They always have a big turnout, and Thursday was no exception. The parking lot was completely full and had a line spanning across Power Center Parkway.
fox26houston.com
Mom remembers when NICU baby was airlifted during Harvey
Eight babies were airlifted out of the neonatal intensive care unit in Beaumont after Hurricane Harvey. The mother of one of those babies reflects on the situation five years later.
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
Orange Leader
AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape
ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
kjas.com
Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday
Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
Comments / 0