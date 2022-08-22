ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Port Arthur News

Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead

Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
kjas.com

Woman injured when her SUV struck a cow

A Kirbyville woman was undergoing treatment Wednesday night after her SUV struck a cow in the Mount Union Community. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said shortly before 9:00, 63-year-old Renda Wade was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound on FM 1005 near FM 1013 when she hit a cow that was standing on the highway.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KNOE TV8

Lightning strikes oil tank in Beauregard, starting fire

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An oil tank on Three Pines Church Road caught fire following a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Lightning struck the top of the tank, according to Beauregard fire officials. Firefighters were called to the fire at 3:13 p.m., according to information from Beauregard...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas. Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area. The outage is caused by...
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Prien Lake Park will remain open during intersection closure

In light of the city of Lake Charles’ upcoming intersection closures and detours associated with the West Prien Lake Road Widening Project, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury wants to advise residents that no changes are being made to Prien Lake Park’s operations at this time. Beginning Tuesday, Sept....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
portarthurtx.gov

Port Arthur Fire Department's Awww Moment

Port Arthur Firefighters were called out to an emergency animal rescue at the Water Purification Plant. The best description of the rescue is, "Awww"... Click on the image below to see the sweetest rescue of a stray dog.
Public Safety
kjas.com

Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper

Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the site of the wreck.
Calcasieu Parish News

West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6

West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road Full Intersection Closure in Lake Charles Starting September 6. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on August 23, 2022, that the intersection of West Prien Lake Road and Sale Road will be closed to north and southbound traffic on West Prien Lake Road and east and westbound traffic on Sale Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
NEDERLAND, TX
KPLC TV

Water’s Edge holds food giveaway in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Water’s Edge Gathering provided relief for those in need with another food drive Thursday. Water’s Edge typically holds their food drives every three months. They always have a big turnout, and Thursday was no exception. The parking lot was completely full and had a line spanning across Power Center Parkway.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

AWARD WINNING — Louis Ardoin’s Bowling Lane home features beautiful and functional landscape

ORANGE — When you see the beautiful flowers growing at 3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms shortly after being planted but only lasted a few days and disappeared.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County burn ban rescinded on Tuesday

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen on Tuesday rescinded a burn ban for the county which had been in effect for several weeks. This comes one day after Tyler County dropped its burn ban, and also after abundant rainfall began across the region and is expected to continue through the week.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

