ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Why Walker Buehler Had Left Wrist Wrapped After Tommy John Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers received unfortunate — although not fully surprising — news this week when Walker Buehler required season-ending Tommy John surgery in addition to repairing his right flexor tendon. Buehler is unlikely to return during the 2023 season, but the Dodgers have not officially ruled out the possibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
August, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Making Adjustments While Striving To Keep Same ‘Rhythm’

Julio Urías had a streak of 10 consecutive wins snapped Monday night in a tough-luck loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed just one run over six innings. Urías held the Brewers without a hit until Luis Urías’ solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning. He took over at third base for the injured Mike Brosseau in the third inning. While Urías’ homer was effectively the difference, the Brewers scored three insurance runs in the ninth en route to handing the Dodgers their first shutout loss at home this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery For 2nd Time

Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery and had his right flexor tendon repaired on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the operation in Los Angeles. At the time of announcing Buehler was set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers were hopeful it would not entail Tommy John but acknowledged clarity would not be gained until the procedure was taking place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Piazza
Person
Duke Snider
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Austin Barnes
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For 2nd Simulated Game

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers received disappointing news with Walker Buehler undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in addition to a right flexor tendon repair, Clayton Kershaw has continued to recover from lower back pain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. Just over two weeks after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Committed To ‘More Aggressive’ Approach Against Brewers’ Corbin Burnes

When the Los Angeles Dodgers last faced Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, they failed to score until the sixth inning of a 5-3 loss at American Family Field. That was quickly reversed in Burnes’ start at Dodger Stadium, as Freddie Freeman’s RBI single in the first inning provided L.A. with an early lead that they never lost. Trayce Thompson extended it with a three-run home run in the second inning, and the Dodgers scored another three runs in the fourth to chase Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History

Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Brewers To Win Season Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell into a deficit but quickly erased it and cruised to a 12-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, scoring in double digits for a second consecutive night. And on the day the 2023 schedule was unveiled, the Dodgers completed a season series win against the Brewers by taking their fourth meeting of the seven matchups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Blue#Dodgers Sign Max Muncy#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Rbi
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Focused On Pitching To Strengths

Andrew Heaney continued his impressive season with a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch a season series win. Prior to the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the goal would be to get Heaney through five innings, but the veteran southpaw turned in six by the end of his night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confident Chris Taylor Will Cut Down On Strikeouts

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expecting to receive a boost to their already-strong lineup earlier this month when they reinstated Chris Taylor from the 15-day injured list. Taylor was returning from a fractured foot at the time, but since his activation, the 31-year-old has struggled at the plate, batting just .188/.278/.354 with two home runs and an 81 wRC+.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Season Series Up For Grabs

The Los Angeles Dodgers scorched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and have a chance to take the three-game set at Dodger Stadium and season series. The offense rebounded from a shutout loss in the opener with a 10-run outburst behind Trayce Thompson and Freddie Freeman leading the charge with a combined eight RBI. Tony Gonsolin continued his hot streak with five innings with only one earned run and lowered his ERA to 2.10, a National League-best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

2022 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Justin Turner & Will Smith Help Host Ball Girls Baseball Club; Alex Vesia, Tony Gonsolin & Evan Phillips Serve At Jack In The Box

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour has been in full swing this week, and it included the team welcoming Ball Girls Baseball Club to Dodger Stadium for a women’s clinic. The non-profit organization and all-girls baseball league was founded by Allie Lacey, who is a Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Chant For Kobe Bryant During Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, welcoming team owner Jeanie Buss in addition to Austin Reaves and Max Christie. Fans who purchased a special ticket pack received a reversible jersey that had Clayton Kershaw on one side and Magic Johnson on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy