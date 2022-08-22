Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Hopeful Gavin Lux Avoids Injured List Despite ‘Neck Issue’
Gavin Lux was in the initial Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, only to be scratched a few hours prior to first pitch. Chris Taylor shifted to second base, and Trayce Thompson moved into the lineup as the designated hitter. “Gavin has this neck...
dodgerblue.com
Why Walker Buehler Had Left Wrist Wrapped After Tommy John Surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers received unfortunate — although not fully surprising — news this week when Walker Buehler required season-ending Tommy John surgery in addition to repairing his right flexor tendon. Buehler is unlikely to return during the 2023 season, but the Dodgers have not officially ruled out the possibility.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Diego Cartaya Named 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player Of The Year; Gavin Stone Pitcher Of The Year
The Los Angeles Dodgers named Diego Cartaya their 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year and Gavin Stone as the franchise’s Pitcher of the Year. Both are top-ranked prospects in the Dodgers organization and are listed on MLB’s top-100 rankings. The honor is a culmination of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Max Muncy Contract Option Includes Incentives For Plate Appearances
The Los Angeles Dodgers locked up a key member of their core for the 2023 season by signing Max Muncy to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension that includes a $10 million team option with incentives for 2024. Muncy previously inked a three-year pact in February 2020, which included a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Making Adjustments While Striving To Keep Same ‘Rhythm’
Julio Urías had a streak of 10 consecutive wins snapped Monday night in a tough-luck loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which he allowed just one run over six innings. Urías held the Brewers without a hit until Luis Urías’ solo home run with two outs in the fourth inning. He took over at third base for the injured Mike Brosseau in the third inning. While Urías’ homer was effectively the difference, the Brewers scored three insurance runs in the ninth en route to handing the Dodgers their first shutout loss at home this season.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Schedule: Opening Day At Dodger Stadium Vs. Diamondbacks
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers begins with an Opening Day matchup at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. They were initially scheduled to do so this season, but changes brought about...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery For 2nd Time
Walker Buehler underwent a second Tommy John surgery and had his right flexor tendon repaired on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the operation in Los Angeles. At the time of announcing Buehler was set to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers were hopeful it would not entail Tommy John but acknowledged clarity would not be gained until the procedure was taking place.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Added To Team USA Roster For 2023 World Baseball Classic
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was added to the Team USA roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, joining the likes of Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper, Cedric Mullins, J.T. Realmuto, Trevor Story and Mike Trout. Cody Bellinger and Walker Buehler previously committed to playing for...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Scheduled For 2nd Simulated Game
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers received disappointing news with Walker Buehler undergoing a second Tommy John surgery in addition to a right flexor tendon repair, Clayton Kershaw has continued to recover from lower back pain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. Just over two weeks after he was...
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Committed To ‘More Aggressive’ Approach Against Brewers’ Corbin Burnes
When the Los Angeles Dodgers last faced Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, they failed to score until the sixth inning of a 5-3 loss at American Family Field. That was quickly reversed in Burnes’ start at Dodger Stadium, as Freddie Freeman’s RBI single in the first inning provided L.A. with an early lead that they never lost. Trayce Thompson extended it with a three-run home run in the second inning, and the Dodgers scored another three runs in the fourth to chase Burnes.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Joins Catfish Hunter In MLB History
Hanser Alberto made his fifth pitching appearance of the season as he recorded the final three outs of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. Alberto entered in the top of ninth inning, appearing after the Brewers had catcher Victor Caratini pitch the bottom of the eighth.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Brewers To Win Season Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell into a deficit but quickly erased it and cruised to a 12-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, scoring in double digits for a second consecutive night. And on the day the 2023 schedule was unveiled, the Dodgers completed a season series win against the Brewers by taking their fourth meeting of the seven matchups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Focused On Pitching To Strengths
Andrew Heaney continued his impressive season with a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Brewers to help the Los Angeles Dodgers clinch a season series win. Prior to the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the goal would be to get Heaney through five innings, but the veteran southpaw turned in six by the end of his night.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confident Chris Taylor Will Cut Down On Strikeouts
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expecting to receive a boost to their already-strong lineup earlier this month when they reinstated Chris Taylor from the 15-day injured list. Taylor was returning from a fractured foot at the time, but since his activation, the 31-year-old has struggled at the plate, batting just .188/.278/.354 with two home runs and an 81 wRC+.
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Season Series Up For Grabs
The Los Angeles Dodgers scorched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and have a chance to take the three-game set at Dodger Stadium and season series. The offense rebounded from a shutout loss in the opener with a 10-run outburst behind Trayce Thompson and Freddie Freeman leading the charge with a combined eight RBI. Tony Gonsolin continued his hot streak with five innings with only one earned run and lowered his ERA to 2.10, a National League-best.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Encouraged By Dr. Neal ElAttrache’s Assessment Of Walker Buehler’s Tommy John Surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers received clarity on the status of Walker Buehler, who was previously shut down for the season and wound up requiring Tommy John surgery for a second time. Buehler also had his right flexor tendon repaired. Along with missing the remainder of the 2022 season, he will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Justin Turner & Will Smith Help Host Ball Girls Baseball Club; Alex Vesia, Tony Gonsolin & Evan Phillips Serve At Jack In The Box
The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour has been in full swing this week, and it included the team welcoming Ball Girls Baseball Club to Dodger Stadium for a women’s clinic. The non-profit organization and all-girls baseball league was founded by Allie Lacey, who is a Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Freddie Freeman, Trayce Thompson Combine For 8 RBI In Dodgers’ Win Over Brewers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers faced Corbin Burnes last week, they didn’t score off the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner until the sixth inning. On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, they chased him in the fourth inning of a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Fans Chant For Kobe Bryant During Lakers Night At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, welcoming team owner Jeanie Buss in addition to Austin Reaves and Max Christie. Fans who purchased a special ticket pack received a reversible jersey that had Clayton Kershaw on one side and Magic Johnson on the other.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Austin Barnes Leads Collective Effort Against Brewers; Hanser Alberto Upset With Allowing Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished their homestand with another thumping of the Milwaukee Brewers, cruising to a 12-6 win despite falling behind in the first inning. The Dodgers have scored at least 10 runs in 15 games this season, which leads the National League. Coming off a start in which...
Comments / 0