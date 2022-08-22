ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Blake Pieroni Retires from Swimming

Blake Pieroni (middle) has been a crucial relay leg for the Americans throughout his career, winning three Olympic gold medals. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. The 26-year old says that while he has loved his time...
swimswam.com

Clyde Lewis Makes Waves In 200 IM On Aussie SC Championships Day 3

SCM (25m) The penultimate night of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships saw some big-time performances from both the host nation’s swimmers, as well as a handful of visiting American athletes. First, for the Aussies, Griffith University swimmer Lani Pallister followed up her 1500m freestyle national record from night...
Florida State
swimswam.com

Just 15, Thomas Heilman Shatters 15-16 NAG in Boys 100 Free with 49.06 in Prelims

LCM (50m) Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016) American 15-year-old Thomas Heilman is building on his great performances in the 200 fly yesterday, throwing down a lifetime best to post the top time of the morning in the boys 100 free. Heilman made waves last night when he won silver in the boys 200 fly, swimming a huge new personal best of 1:56.52.
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
swimswam.com

Cesar Cielo Discusses David Popovici, Caeleb Dressel, and a 45-Second 100 Free

Cielo reveals what he see's in Popovici's technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage. Current photo via Victor Puig. We sat down with the world record-holder in the 50 free and now the FORMER world record-holder in the 100 free, Cesar Cielo, to get his perspective on sprinting in the world today. Cesar admits he wasn’t ecstatic about 17-year-old David Popovici breaking his 13-year-old 100 free world record, but he also wasn’t sad about it. He reveals what he see’s in Popovici’s technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage.
Mel Stewart
swimswam.com

17yo Aaron Shackell Takes Down Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Fly with 1:55.81

LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) 17-year-old American Aaron Shackell ripped another lifetime best en route to winning gold in the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs tonight in Honolulu. Shackell swam a massive personal best in prelims this morning, tearing to a 1:56.15, which blew away his previous best of 1:57.42. To add to the impressiveness of that swim, Shackell’s previous best was only just set at the beginning of the month when he won U.S. Junior Nationals with the 1:57.42.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

15-Year-Old American Thomas Heilman Blasts 1:56.52 200 Fly for Jr Pan Pacs Silver

LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) As we’ve seen countless times over the last year, American 15-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman put up a stunning performance tonight. Swimming the final of the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Heilman roared to a 2nd place finish behind U.S. teammate Aaron Shackell, throwing down a new lifetime best of 1:56.52 in the process.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Advertising#Paris#Swimswam#Gold Medal#World Champion#Speedo Athlete#Team Usa#The U S Olympic Trials
swimswam.com

Namutebi’s Mom Upset with Uganda Swimming Federation Over World Juniors Exclusion

Uganda Swimming Federation's Tonny Kasujja said the decision to leave Kirabo Namutebi off the World Juniors roster was made with her recovery in mind. Archive photo via Courtesy: Uganda Swimming Federation. Fresh off lowering her Ugandan national records in the 50-meter freestyle (26.01) and 50-meter breaststroke (33.75) at this week’s...
swimswam.com

2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Top Five Boys Storylines

LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacs are just around the corner, and with this edition of the Championships, we’ll see some of the best and brightest of the young talent among the 10 competing countries and territories. This post will be dedicated to highlighting 5 of the top storylines withing the boys events at these Championships. Unlike the girls events at this meet, there aren’t as many thrilling head-to-head battles to preview with the boys. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t much to be excited about, as we’re without a doubt in for some phenomenal individual performances.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

2022 Junior Pan Pacs: USA Leads Medal Table and Scoring on Day 1

LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Erin Gemmell Cracks Jr Pan Pacs 200 Free Record Twice in 1 Day, 1:56.15 in Finals

LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022) In the girls 200 free final tonight, American Erin Gemmell took down her own Junior Pan Pac Championship Record that she had set this morning. Gemmell was in control of the final from the start of the race tonight, speeding out to a 57.05 on the first 100m, then putting together a very strong back half of 59.10. Her time of 1:56.15 tonight comes in just off her personal best in the event, which she swam at the U.S. Summer Nationals just about a month ago.
HONOLULU, HI

