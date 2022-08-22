Read full article on original website
3-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Blake Pieroni Retires from Swimming
Blake Pieroni (middle) has been a crucial relay leg for the Americans throughout his career, winning three Olympic gold medals. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. The 26-year old says that while he has loved his time...
swimswam.com
David Johnston Follows American Record with 4:02.84 400 IM ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning the 2022 Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships. Here’s what they got up to on Day 2 of the competition. Fresh off setting an American record in the 800 freestyle at...
swimswam.com
Clyde Lewis Makes Waves In 200 IM On Aussie SC Championships Day 3
SCM (25m) The penultimate night of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships saw some big-time performances from both the host nation’s swimmers, as well as a handful of visiting American athletes. First, for the Aussies, Griffith University swimmer Lani Pallister followed up her 1500m freestyle national record from night...
swimswam.com
PODCAST: Is There Hope For Struggling Swim Clubs and Their Swim Club Boards?
Dysfunctional swim clubs seem to be commonplace. While a club may recognizes the issues, they choose not to address them or they feel stuck. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman...
swimswam.com
Just 15, Thomas Heilman Shatters 15-16 NAG in Boys 100 Free with 49.06 in Prelims
LCM (50m) Jr World: 46.86 – David Popovici, ROM (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 48.91 – Jack Cartwright, AUS (2016) American 15-year-old Thomas Heilman is building on his great performances in the 200 fly yesterday, throwing down a lifetime best to post the top time of the morning in the boys 100 free. Heilman made waves last night when he won silver in the boys 200 fly, swimming a huge new personal best of 1:56.52.
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson Swims 1:48.45 in the 200 Meter Free at Only 15 Years Old
LCM (50m) Maximus Williamson is now the third-fastest American ever in the 200 meter free in the 15-16 age group after posting a 1:48.45 in prelims on Wednesday to kick off the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. The swim also makes him the fastest American 15-year-old ever in the event.
swimswam.com
Cesar Cielo Discusses David Popovici, Caeleb Dressel, and a 45-Second 100 Free
Cielo reveals what he see's in Popovici's technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage. Current photo via Victor Puig. We sat down with the world record-holder in the 50 free and now the FORMER world record-holder in the 100 free, Cesar Cielo, to get his perspective on sprinting in the world today. Cesar admits he wasn’t ecstatic about 17-year-old David Popovici breaking his 13-year-old 100 free world record, but he also wasn’t sad about it. He reveals what he see’s in Popovici’s technique, starts, and kick that can make him even more of a lethal threat on the international stage.
swimswam.com
17yo Aaron Shackell Takes Down Jr Pan Pacs Record in Boys 200 Fly with 1:55.81
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) 17-year-old American Aaron Shackell ripped another lifetime best en route to winning gold in the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs tonight in Honolulu. Shackell swam a massive personal best in prelims this morning, tearing to a 1:56.15, which blew away his previous best of 1:57.42. To add to the impressiveness of that swim, Shackell’s previous best was only just set at the beginning of the month when he won U.S. Junior Nationals with the 1:57.42.
swimswam.com
15-Year-Old American Thomas Heilman Blasts 1:56.52 200 Fly for Jr Pan Pacs Silver
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:55.92 – Andrew Seliskar (2014) As we’ve seen countless times over the last year, American 15-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman put up a stunning performance tonight. Swimming the final of the boys 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, Heilman roared to a 2nd place finish behind U.S. teammate Aaron Shackell, throwing down a new lifetime best of 1:56.52 in the process.
swimswam.com
U.S. Clips Junior Pan Pacs Record in Mixed 4×100 Medley, Diehl Splits 53.42 Back
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.84 – USA (Grant, Matheny, Huske, Walsh) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:47.01 – USA (Bacon, Roy, Urlando, Walsh) (2018) Australia (Barclay, Buckingham, Coleman, Casey) – 3:50.51. Japan (Takehara, Okadome, Hasegawa, Ito) – 3:50.81. The USA put on a show in the mixed...
swimswam.com
Maximus Williamson Joins Phelps as Only 15-Year-Old Americans Under 4:20 in 400 IM
LCM (50m) Maximus Williamson elevated himself further into rarefied air at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships on Thursday, becoming the only 15-year-old American besides Michael Phelps to break 4:20 in the 400-meter IM. Sometimes it takes another generational talent to put Phelps’ greatness in perspective. Case in point: Williamson’s...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Simone to ASU, Cal Combines Under Durden, & Jr Pan Pacs
We discuss Simone Manuel moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, Dave Durden taking the Cal Women, and Highlights from the start of Jr Pan Pacs Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Simone Manuel moving to ASU to train with Bob...
swimswam.com
Namutebi’s Mom Upset with Uganda Swimming Federation Over World Juniors Exclusion
Uganda Swimming Federation's Tonny Kasujja said the decision to leave Kirabo Namutebi off the World Juniors roster was made with her recovery in mind. Archive photo via Courtesy: Uganda Swimming Federation. Fresh off lowering her Ugandan national records in the 50-meter freestyle (26.01) and 50-meter breaststroke (33.75) at this week’s...
swimswam.com
2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
swimswam.com
Beata Nelson Gets Edge Over Kaylee McKeown In 100 Backstroke Down Under
SCM (25m) Night one of the 2022 Australian Short Course Championships was filled with high-octane action with the likes of Kyle Chalmers, Lani Pallister and Kaylee McKeown in the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center pool. As for Chalmers, the man posted the 2nd fastest time of his career to take...
swimswam.com
Southam and Staples Split 1:47 to Lead Australia to Boys 4×200 Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018) Podium:. Australia (Flynn Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples) – 7:13.07. United...
swimswam.com
2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Top Five Boys Storylines
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacs are just around the corner, and with this edition of the Championships, we’ll see some of the best and brightest of the young talent among the 10 competing countries and territories. This post will be dedicated to highlighting 5 of the top storylines withing the boys events at these Championships. Unlike the girls events at this meet, there aren’t as many thrilling head-to-head battles to preview with the boys. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t much to be excited about, as we’re without a doubt in for some phenomenal individual performances.
swimswam.com
2022 Junior Pan Pacs: USA Leads Medal Table and Scoring on Day 1
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
swimswam.com
Erin Gemmell Cracks Jr Pan Pacs 200 Free Record Twice in 1 Day, 1:56.15 in Finals
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh (2022) Jr Pan Pac: 1:56.66 – Erin Gemmell (2022) In the girls 200 free final tonight, American Erin Gemmell took down her own Junior Pan Pac Championship Record that she had set this morning. Gemmell was in control of the final from the start of the race tonight, speeding out to a 57.05 on the first 100m, then putting together a very strong back half of 59.10. Her time of 1:56.15 tonight comes in just off her personal best in the event, which she swam at the U.S. Summer Nationals just about a month ago.
