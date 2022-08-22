ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

'Shining examples': Community leaders shine at Lompoc's annual awards banquet

Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Power Rankings: St. Joseph, Lompoc and Santa Ynez lead rankings

The opening week of games has provided enough information for the first edition of the Santa Maria Times Power Rankings. The rankings include the 15 teams in the Ocean and Mountain leagues. Recent scores and computer rankings, including those from CalPreps.com, are used to determine the weekly rankings. St. Joseph,...
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Vote: The Player of the Week contest is back!

Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. The opening week of the high school season was quite a memorable one and you...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Coastal View

Hotel concept for The Palms to come before Planning Commission

A conceptual review for a hotel at The Palms, at 701 Linden Ave., will come before the city of Carpinteria Planning Commission at its Sept. 6 meeting, 5:30 p.m. The proposal includes changing the current location from a restaurant and residential apartments to a 17-room hotel with an attached bar/café. Architect Kevin Moore will present on behalf of Joseph Corazza and the Miramar Group. The project is formally classified as 22-2165-CON.
CARPINTERIA, CA
GV Wire

State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park

Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez

Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez. The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Circus delves into dark side of big top at Santa Maria Fairpark

If you’re lukewarm about traditional circuses, a new one that opened Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark for a four-day run just might chill you to the bone. Beneath a red-and-black tent dubbed the Clown Castle, the acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures of Paranormal Cirque II will lead audiences along a thin line that separates fear from wonder, horror from humor.
SANTA MARIA, CA

