FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Lompoc Record
'Shining examples': Community leaders shine at Lompoc's annual awards banquet
Standout community leaders were honored at the 2022 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. The five honorees were selected for their support and inspiration to the Valley — a real point of pride for the community, said chamber CEO DeVika Stalling.
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Power Rankings: St. Joseph, Lompoc and Santa Ynez lead rankings
The opening week of games has provided enough information for the first edition of the Santa Maria Times Power Rankings. The rankings include the 15 teams in the Ocean and Mountain leagues. Recent scores and computer rankings, including those from CalPreps.com, are used to determine the weekly rankings. St. Joseph,...
Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria
The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.
Lompoc Record
What we learned from the first week of the high school football season
Five local teams opened their 2022 seasons in a big way last Friday night. Four others got off on the wrong foot. Santa Maria, St. Joseph, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo were all big winners in Week Zero.
Print Magazine
Architect Jeff Shelton Brings His Wildest Dreams to Life on the Streets of Santa Barbara
The featured image above pictures Jeff Shelton’s El Jardin, photographed by Jason Rick. Just about 40 years ago, architect Jeff Shelton was overcome by an unshakable urge to build a giant pencil. Shelton was a senior in the School of Architecture at the University of Arizona at the time,...
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Community members sign petition against Dana Reserve housing development
The Dana Reserve housing development covers nearly 300 acres on the west side of Nipomo. Streets in neighborhoods bordering the project are lined with signs opposing it.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Lompoc Record
Vote: The Player of the Week contest is back!
Vote on all three of our websites. The total number of votes on all three sits will be combined to determine this week's winner. Santa Maria Times | Lompoc Record | Santa Ynez Valley News. The opening week of the high school season was quite a memorable one and you...
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
Morro Bay prepares for return of Avocado Margarita Festival
The Avocado Margarita Food and Drink Festival is coming to Tidelands Park in Morro Bay this September.
New Times
The Place on PCH in Oceano is a studio where artists can explore creativity and themselves
A pandemic gorilla slathered in red hunches over next to the stairs that lead down to an art studio. Topped by a black felt sombrero, Darcy Badiali's sculpture watches over the koi pond, art-filled walls, and potted plants that populate The Place on PCH. The slatted floor is still wet...
Smoke investigation prompts temporary evacuation for some at Cuesta College
A building at Cuesta College was temporarily evacuated Wednesday morning due to reports of smoke. No fire broke out.
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
Coastal View
Hotel concept for The Palms to come before Planning Commission
A conceptual review for a hotel at The Palms, at 701 Linden Ave., will come before the city of Carpinteria Planning Commission at its Sept. 6 meeting, 5:30 p.m. The proposal includes changing the current location from a restaurant and residential apartments to a 17-room hotel with an attached bar/café. Architect Kevin Moore will present on behalf of Joseph Corazza and the Miramar Group. The project is formally classified as 22-2165-CON.
GV Wire
State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park
Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
Lompoc Record
Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez
Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez. The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.
Lompoc Record
Circus delves into dark side of big top at Santa Maria Fairpark
If you’re lukewarm about traditional circuses, a new one that opened Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark for a four-day run just might chill you to the bone. Beneath a red-and-black tent dubbed the Clown Castle, the acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures of Paranormal Cirque II will lead audiences along a thin line that separates fear from wonder, horror from humor.
