22-year-old dies in fiery Brevard crash after car strikes palm tree, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Titusville man died in a fiery Brevard County crash Thursday afternoon after he struck a palm tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Canaveral Groves Boulevard and Morris Avenue. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura...
3-vehicle crash reported in Longwood after railroad track ends up on road, officials say
LONGWOOD, Fla. – A piece of railroad track was somehow moved onto a Seminole County roadway where a three-vehicle wreck was reported, officials said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a crash on South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News...
1 woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
FHP: Several injured in crash involving party bus in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating what caused a crash between a car and a party bus in Volusia County. Troopers said the bus collided with a car just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
3 vehicles crash into railroad track lying across Longwood road
LONGWOOD, Fla. – Three vehicles crashed into a piece of railroad track that somehow ended up on a Seminole County roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on John Young Parkway in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando motorcyclist died after an Orange County crash Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. John Young Parkway and W. Oak Ridge Road. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m...
Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
1 seriously injured after falling at least 10 feet at Orange County building, fire rescue says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was seriously injured at an Orange County building after falling at least 10 feet, according to fire rescue. The building is located at 6003 Hansel Ave. Sky 6 video showed what appeared to be a bank, or a building that was possibly used for a bank.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road
A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who died in a small plane crash Wednesday evening near Osteen. The pilot and flight instructor has been identified as Miroslav Velickovich, 62, of Tybee Island, Georgia. He was conducting flight training...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you
Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Police: Port Orange Senior Arrested for Trying to Purchase 8 Year-Old
PORT ORANGE, Fla - 85 year-old Hellmuth Kolb has been arrested for attempting to purchase an 8 year-old girl from her family on August 16th, according to police. He was arrested in 2018 for trying the same exact thing then. Kolb is said to have approached a mother and her...
1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Monday night in Ormond Beach, according to the police department. Police said the crash happened near Old Kings Road and Nova Road. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch |...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Watch out for washbacks on Volusia beaches
Watch where you step on Volusia County’s beaches. Palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles, called washbacks, emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.
2 found shot to death in Lake County home
ALTOONA, Fla. – Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
