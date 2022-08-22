ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

1 woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Volusia County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Accidents
County
Volusia County, FL
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

3 vehicles crash into railroad track lying across Longwood road

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Three vehicles crashed into a piece of railroad track that somehow ended up on a Seminole County roadway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Crews responded around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to South Ronald Reagan Boulevard, just south of Lyman Road, in Longwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Motorcycle crashes into fire truck in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a fire truck in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the crash happened on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Mayberry Avenue by Halifax Hospital. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Camera#Tractor#Traffic Accident#I 95 South#Artemis
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach woman dies in head-on collision on Nova Road

A 42-year-old Ormond Beach woman died after a crash on Monday, Aug. 22, involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach Police report. The victim, Geralynn Purvis, was driving a black Ford SUV on the northbound lanes of Nova Road when her vehicle collided head-on with a white Ford pick-up truck around 8:10 p.m. The pick-up truck was on the wrong side of the road, as its driver was heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Police have not released the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, who sustained a head injury and refused transport to the hospital.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Pilot killed in Volusia County plane crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was killed Wednesday when a small airplane crashed in the woods east of Lake Ashby, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. off Pell Road and Lopez Road in the Osteen area. [TRENDING: Here’s a list...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Thief has a bridge to sell you

Larceny. A marine construction company is rebuilding a pedestrian bridge near a local middle school. Workers have been piling wood from the old bridge up near the work site. Many passersby have asked if they could take some of the wood, and have been told no. But when workers arrived...
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Watch out for washbacks on Volusia beaches

Watch where you step on Volusia County’s beaches. Palm-sized sea turtles may be hiding in the Sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore. The small turtles, called washbacks, emerged from their nests earlier this summer and swam offshore to the floating line of Sargassum seaweed, only to be pushed back to shore by wind and strong currents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 found shot to death in Lake County home

ALTOONA, Fla. – Two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they went to the home in the northeast area of Altoona around 9 p.m. and after receiving a report of a shooting.
ALTOONA, FL
click orlando

Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy