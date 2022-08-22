ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carleton, MI

965thecave.com

Lenawee County Football Preview: The Tri-County Conference

Adrian, MI – As the local high school football season kicks off tonight and tomorrow in Lenawee County, 96.5fm The Cave will wrap-up our Football Coach’s Preview with a look at the two participants in the Tri County Conference… Sand Creek and Madison. The Trojans will be...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview

Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The League#American Football#Highschoolsports#Huron League
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month

One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach

Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
ANN ARBOR, MI
hustlebelt.com

Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of duties, effective immediately

Editor’s note: UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. EST to reflect Bob Moosbrugger’s statement to the BGSU athletic department and provide additional context reported after the fact. Bowling Green State University shook up the top of their athetic department on Wednesday afternoon, announcing a “leadership transition” which will see athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Detroit News

Belle Isle giant slide draws crowds for calmer rides

The historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle opened Friday for another weekend with noticeably slower rides than its recent notorious return that generated national headlines and safety adjustments. Friday's crowd was filled with families, onlookers who refused to get on and media who filmed riders bump, bounce and "burn"...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022

The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit

One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
DETROIT, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Kathy Niezurawski, former Detroit News copy editor, dies at 72

From excelling in Spanish enough to teach teenagers to earning another college degree late in life, Kathy Niezurawski was known as a lifelong learner. “She was just thirsting for knowledge all the time,” said Marcy Anderson, a friend for more than 50 years. “She just soaked it up.”
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI

