FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor-area football scoreboard for 2022 season openers
ANN ARBOR – We are underway with the 2022 Michigan high school football season. Here are the final scores from Thursday night’s opening games involving Ann Arbor-area football teams. Games are listed in alphabetical. Note: This post will be updated with Friday and Saturday’s scores. -- THURSDAY,...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Football Preview: The Tri-County Conference
Adrian, MI – As the local high school football season kicks off tonight and tomorrow in Lenawee County, 96.5fm The Cave will wrap-up our Football Coach’s Preview with a look at the two participants in the Tri County Conference… Sand Creek and Madison. The Trojans will be...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview
Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
Detroit News
Detroit News top high school football players ranked 1-50 for 2022, plus more to watch
Here are players ranked 21-50 by The Detroit News for the 2022 high school football season. Go through the gallery for players 1-20. ► 21. Kenny Merrieweather, 6-3, 235, Sr., DE, Detroit King: Merrieweather, an Iowa commit, had 39 tackles, six sacks, an INT and a TD in the state title game.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
At long last, Friday Night Lights is back... well, sort of!
MLive.com
Braylon Edwards predicts Michigan football will go undefeated in 2022
DETROIT -- Last season, former Michigan football star Braylon Edwards predicted a bounce-back season for the Wolverines, albeit with a couple of losses to their biggest rivals. This year, he’s projecting perfection.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for first week of the season
ANN ARBOR – With the start of the Michigan high school football season on Thursday, it’s time for MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe to begin his weekly picks for Ann Arbor area teams. Wickliffe correctly predicted 61 of the 76 regular season games last year involving Ann Arbor...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month
One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
Detroit News
Longtime assistant Tholl succeeds Hutchins as Michigan softball coach
Just more than an hour after legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement as softball coach on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolverines quickly named her successor. Bonnie Tholl, who had been Hutchins' assistant coach for 29 years, was named Michigan softball's fourth head coach. "The greatest honor of my...
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
hustlebelt.com
Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of duties, effective immediately
Editor’s note: UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. EST to reflect Bob Moosbrugger’s statement to the BGSU athletic department and provide additional context reported after the fact. Bowling Green State University shook up the top of their athetic department on Wednesday afternoon, announcing a “leadership transition” which will see athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
Detroit News
Belle Isle giant slide draws crowds for calmer rides
The historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle opened Friday for another weekend with noticeably slower rides than its recent notorious return that generated national headlines and safety adjustments. Friday's crowd was filled with families, onlookers who refused to get on and media who filmed riders bump, bounce and "burn"...
dbusiness.com
Kirk Gibson Golf Classic 2022
The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s hosted its sixth annual Kirk Gibson Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 22, at Wyndgate Country Club in Rochester Hills. Gibson, a Major League Baseball and Detroit Tigers legend, formed the foundation after his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2015. Over the last five years, the event has raised more than $700,000 to support Parkinson’s patients and to provide research grants to find a cure for the disease. The event included 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a buffet breakfast and dinner. Celebrity golfers included Alan Trammell, Tom Izzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Jimmy Choi, Gibson himself, and more. // Photography by Patrick Gloria.
Detroit News
Where to find hot, dipped Italian beef sandwiches in Metro Detroit
One of the summer's most talked-about streaming series is "The Bear" on Hulu, a gritty drama about a family-run Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. Since debuting in June, it's been a hit with both those who know what it is like to work in a fast-paced kitchen and those who can only imagine. The characters all work at the Original Beef of Chicagoland, and while there are a few cuisines featured in the show, the main one is sliced, dipped Italian beef sandwiches.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Detroit News
Portions of Metro Detroit could see high winds as rain moves through area
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for portions of Metro Detroit, alerting the possibility of high winds and thunderstorms through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn and River Rouge are included in the statement. Meanwhile, other areas of southeast Michigan will see showers and thunderstorms. The...
Detroit News
Kathy Niezurawski, former Detroit News copy editor, dies at 72
From excelling in Spanish enough to teach teenagers to earning another college degree late in life, Kathy Niezurawski was known as a lifelong learner. “She was just thirsting for knowledge all the time,” said Marcy Anderson, a friend for more than 50 years. “She just soaked it up.”
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
