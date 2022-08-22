Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
IGN
DualSense Edge vs. Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller: How Do They Compare?
PlayStation has finally entered the realm of high-end “pro” controllers with the DualSense Edge, announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The features and design of the DualSense Edge clearly offer PlayStation players something similar to Xbox’s Elite controller lineup, particularly the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2. Pricing,...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
CNBC
Sony hikes the price of its PlayStation 5 console because of soaring inflation
Sony on Thursday raised the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 games console in several international markets citing the global economic environment, including high inflation. The Japanese gaming giant said that the price hikes are effective immediately except in Japan where they will begin on Sep. 15. Sony is...
IGN
Valve is Already Thinking About a Steam Deck 2
In the months following the Steam Deck's launch, demand for the handheld gaming PC drastically outperformed Valve's expectations. In response, the company has now revealed that it's definitely thinking about creating a successor to the original Steam Deck. Yesterday, Valve released a 50-page booklet about the Steam Deck. As pointed...
IGN
Microsoft Confirms No Price Increase for Xbox Series X and S
Following the news that Sony will increase the price of the PlayStation 5 in several markets, Microsoft has confirmed that it is not planning similar moves to adjust the price of the Xbox Series X and S. In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft confirmed that there are no plans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look
Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
IGN
Apple Officially Announces 'Far Out' Event for September 7
Apple will be holding its next event on September 7, the company announced today with an invite featuring the tagline "Far Out." Like previous event announcements, outside of a tagline and time and date, Apple did not share any details on what we can expect; there is a high probability that the iPhone 14 will headline the show. Rumors for the iPhone 14 suggest the next generation of Apple's smartphone will not include a "Mini" model like the iPhone 12 and 13 series.
Sony could face £5bn in legal claims over PlayStation game charges
UK consumer champion files collective redress case alleging the company has been abusing its market dominance
IGN
System Shock Devs on How To Re-Construct a Classic | gamescom 2022
IGN’s Daemon Hatfield sat down with Producer Daniel Grayshon and Larry Kuperman, Director of Business Development at Nightdive Studios to chat about the upcoming reboot of System Shock— the game that influenced modern-day narrative shooters (Half-Life, Bioshock, Resident Evil, Metal Gear Solid). The upcoming reboot to the 1994 classic, System Shock will be releasing on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game: The Interview
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game was one of the less expected hits out of Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase. The 3v7 horror-action game is a collaboration between the original movie's creators, Colombian developer Teravision, and Friday the 13th: The Game executive director Randy Greenback, and is looking to build on the recent explosion of licensed horror multiplayer games.
laptopmag.com
Hurry! PS5 bundle restocks at Walmart and PlayStation Direct
Another PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle restock is tipped for today, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 drop, so if you're already a subscriber, here's your chance to finally get yourself one. If you're not a Walmart Plus...
Samsung Odyssey Ark shown off at Gamescom 2022 (Video)
Samsung recently announced their new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and now Samsung is showcasing the device at Gamescom 2022. The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and it can easily be used in both landscape and portrait modes as it can be rotated. Watch...
PSVR 2 specs and features - everything we know so far
Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset is on the way - here's everything you need to know about PSVR 2.
IGN
Gamescom 2022: The Best Stuff We’ve Seen So Far
From the bloodiest to the bloody brilliant, these are the very best things we've seen at Gamescom 2022 so far. We'll be adding to this feature as we see and play more games as the show goes on, so be sure to come back throughout the week!. Dead Island 2...
IGN
Amazon EA Acquisition Rumors Spark Confusion
Video game industry media was sent into a tailspin earlier today, August 26, after a USA Today report claimed Amazon was planning to make an offer to purchase publishing giant EA. Conflicting reports have now emerged from CNBC, however, that say there are no acquisition plans in place. USA Today's...
FIFA・
IGN
Netflix’s Bioshock Adaptation To Be Directed by The Hunger Games Filmmaker
2K's Bioshock franchise recently completed 15 years of existence, and while the developers didn't surprise fans with a new title, we do have some news for fans who want to hear more about the series' live-action adaptation. The long-rumored film feature based on the iconic video game series seems to...
IGN
Swordship Gameplay Trailer
In Swordship, you'll need to master the art of dodging obstacles and enemies at breakneck speeds while using their own weapons against them. Swordship releases December 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Comments / 0