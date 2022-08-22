ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I bought all my kids’ back-to-school clothes from Costco – they’re stylish and a great deal could save you up to $50

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BKSV_0hR7kcOV00

COSTCO is selling stylish and affordable clothes for the back-to-school season along with offering a discount of up to $50 on your purchase.

The Costco website has some great finds for your kids as they start their first day of school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQkQp_0hR7kcOV00
Costco is getting ready for the back-to-school season with some great and affordable clothes for your whole family Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yKFP_0hR7kcOV00
You can even save up to $50 if you buy your clothes on Costco's website rather than in-store Credit: Getty

Even better, for a limited time, Costco's website is offering a "buy in bulk" offer where shoppers get $20 off five to nine qualifying items and $50 off ten or more products.

Now that you have been offered an amazing deal, it's time to hunt for the best clothes.

First up from the brand French Toast. This brand is perfect for kids who have a uniform or strict dress code, Go Banking Rates reported.

For $18.99 you can get a two-pack of plain navy blue dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dzc6f_0hR7kcOV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMiKq_0hR7kcOV00

Costco also sells a two-pack of Kaski pants for boys at $17.99 a set and a two-pack of white Polo shirts for only $11.99.

For gym class, Costco has two-piece activewear sets from Adidas for only $21.99.

They come in a variety of colors and styles for both boys and girls such as pastel tie dye, blue, and red.

You can also get a four-pack of graphic tees for your little ones at $16.99 a set.

In the girl's section, they have Frozen, Disney princess, and Paw Patrol shirts.

In the boy's section, you can get a three-pack of T-shirts for only $14.99.

The brand Eddie Bauer sells a lot of these packs with camo and nature designs.

The women's section has cute dresses that your teen will love, starting with the Nicole Miller Ladies' Knot Dress that Go Banking Rates suggested.

This modest dress with a flare is perfect for back-to-school and comes in multiple colors.

Sizes range from XS to 3X and it's marked at $19.99.

If you are looking for a cheaper option that is still modest and cute, try the Jessica Simpson Ladies' Midi Dress.

This dress is only $15.99 and comes in plus sizes and multiple colors such as yellow, black, and red.

The Calvin Klein high-rise jeans are exclusive to members only and are priced at $21.99, Go Banking Rates reported.

For a shoe option, try the JSport flat shoe for $18.99.

Costco also has some great options for teenage boys.

For a more casual day, Costco has an Adidas short-sleeve shirt for only $12.99.

Go Banking Rates suggested buying the Puma Pacer shoes for $34.99 which would be great for walking around school.

For a more formal look, try Banana Republic's Performance Polo for $18.99.

Costco also has some amazing deals for parents to add to their work wardrobe, such as the Eddie Bauer men's convertible pants for $19.97, Go Banking Rates found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEpVR_0hR7kcOV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g163r_0hR7kcOV00

On the pricier side, Andre Marc is selling their Sport Coat at Costco for $79.99.

The Swiss Gear Workpack is also pricey at $99.99, but it's made from quality material that will last you.

