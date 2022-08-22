Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: 'Jurgen Klopp having a pop was me was strange... I was just being honest!' talkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor hits back after the Liverpool boss lashed out at his 'unbelievable' criticism of Man United
The moment Gabriel Agbonlahor knew the storm was a big one was when American news channel CNN said they wanted to get him on air. 'The day it all happened CNN wanted to do a live Skype?' Agbonlahor says. 'I just thought: "What's going on? Have I upset the president...
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
BBC
Solihull: Former leukaemia patient warns of 'vague' symptoms
A woman is urging people to recognise symptoms of leukaemia after undergoing special treatment following a shock diagnosis as a student. Sophie Wheldon, 24, from Solihull, said she dismissed her lingering chest infection, headaches and neck pain as stress while she studied. But after seeing her GP and then going...
Comments / 0