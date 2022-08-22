ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy Developers Officially Have New Owner

It is now officially official: Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos-Montreal are now owned by Embracer Group. The acquisition from Square Enix of the developers as well as Square Enix Montreal and intellectual property like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain was announced earlier this year, but it was officially completed today, August 26th.
Digital Trends

Narrative RPG Pentiment is the Xbox exclusive to watch this fall

This holiday season is shaping up to be an unusual one for Xbox owners. Players aren’t getting a big-ticket game like Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, leaving parents scrambling to figure out a clear gift this year. Instead, Microsoft is pushing a series of smaller titles set to debut on Xbox Game Pass. That list includes comedic shooter High on Life, biopunk horror game Scorn, and indie darling Slime Rancher 2. But the most intriguing game on Xbox’s slate is also the most atypical: Pentiment.
PC Gamer

Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series

King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today. Finding the Eye of Horus and placing it on an altar in Trismegistus is an unforgettable event. The entire world fades away before returning as a warped version of itself, cloaked in ominous purple hues. It feels like the kind of trick Trismegistus just shouldn't be able to pull off, considering how it was made: as an original adventure built with the 22-year-old Sword of Moonlight: King's Field Making Tool, a dungeon crawler construction set released on PC by FromSoftware long before Dark Souls or Elden Ring.
technewstoday.com

10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time

Microsoft stormed the gaming world in 2001 with the debut of Sony. The console introduced Halo, one of the most successful FPS games ever. Is there more to the platform, though? In other words, what are the best original Xbox games?. Sony has stood at the top of console competition...
ComicBook

Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free

To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Polygon

The DualSense will let you ‘feel’ dialogue in The Last of Us PS5 remake

Naughty Dog’s remastered and enhanced rerelease of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 will bring new visuals, new game features, and, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog Friday, a host of accessibility options both new and returning from The Last of Us Part 2. One of those new features exploits the PS5’s DualSense controller features in an intriguing new way.
techeblog.com

Grand Theft Auto IV Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What Liberty City Could Look Like

TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, they released a Grand Theft Auto IV remake trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. For those who need a refresher, this game was set within Liberty City, a fictional world based on New York City, and follows Niko Bellic. We just need one of these Unreal Engine 5 remakes to become a reality and hold us over until GTA VI is released.
PC Gamer

Fallout 4 and New Vegas veterans team up to make new open world RPG Wyrdsong

Jeff Gardiner (Skyrim, Fallout 4) and Charles Staples (Fallout: New Vegas) are cooking up a fantasy RPG at a new studio, Something Wicked Games. For years Fallout fans have been clamoring for another team-up between Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment to produce a new Fallout game. That's still not in the cards (despite Microsoft now owning both studios), but an announcement at Gamescom's Opening Night Live might be the next best thing.
Digital Trends

AEW: Fight Forever delivers N64 nostalgia at a cost

The rise of All Elite Wrestling hasn’t just been great news for wrestling fans looking for an alternative to WWE; it also stirred up excitement for fans of wrestling games. Those who grew up with playing games like WWF No Mercy on Nintendo 64 have been waiting for a return to arcade-style wrestling, something that 2 K’s simulation-focused take on WWE doesn’t deliver. All Elite Wrestling: Fight Forever, the promotion’s debut game, looks to return us to those nostalgic glory days.
Polygon

Total War: Warhammer 3’s Immortal Empires redefines ‘sandbox’ video games

If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it still make a sound? The developers at Creative Assembly seem to think so. Immortal Empires, the DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3 that launched in beta today, is an exercise in creative abandon. It comprises an enormous fantasy map replete with dinosaurs, mammoths, vampires, and sentient terracotta statues, in which you play a small role in a far grander scheme. So many video games unfold around you, and exist only in what you can observe. But In Immortal Empires, you can only guess at the trees falling on the other side of this massive world — until you’re suddenly staring at a sea of toppled forests.
The Verge

Nintendo says Splatoon 3’s Shiver isn’t nonbinary

Following the mid-August Nintendo Direct that showed off what to expect with Splatoon 3, fans of the game speculated that Shiver, one of the faces in the new game, might identify as nonbinary. So we asked Nate Bihldorff, Nintendo’s SVP of development and publishing, who confirmed to The Verge that Shiver identifies as female. And that while Shiver’s she/her pronouns weren’t mentioned in the Direct, they are used in the game.
