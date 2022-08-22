Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
One more case of E. coli in Wood County outbreak linked to romaine lettuce
As of Thursday afternoon, one more case of E. coli in Wood County has been linked to the possible outbreak from contaminated romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants. A total of 23 local residents tested positive for E. coli. So far, samples from 10 Wood County residents have been identified as the same strain. The Wood County Health Department is still waiting for the results on the other cases from the Ohio Department of Health.
Who is more likely to react to E. Coli outbreak?
TOLEDO, Ohio — As health officials continue to investigate more cases of E. Coli in Ohio and Michigan, local doctors are breaking down how patients are reacting. The good news is that so far, no deaths have been attributed to these cases. But there are some people who this can impact more when it comes to the severity of symptoms.
Locals attend Ohio EPA-hosted meeting on Sunny Farms Landfill air pollution permit
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Residents of the city of Fostoria, Seneca and Hancock counties, protesters, and Sunny Farms Landfill employees were all at Thursday's Ohio EPA Air Pollution Hearing for Sunny Farms Landfill. The conversation focused on the air permit, which is supposed to cut the stench and clean up...
13abc.com
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 13 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
13abc.com
Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
nbc24.com
Shawnte Hardin sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for fraudulent funeral services
TOLEDO, Ohio — Shawnte Hardin, recently convicted of running unlicensed funeral homes throughout Ohio, was sentenced Friday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Hardin was ordered to serve 11 years and 10 months in prison for the following charges:. 1 × engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree...
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
Fort Findlay Coffee launches new blend to support Blanchard Valley Health System patients
FINDLAY, Ohio — A popular coffee and doughnut shop in Findlay that made the transition from a national franchise to a locally owned shop is now helping those in need. Fort Findlay Coffee on Tiffin Avenue has been brewing and baking breakfast goods since 2001. But co-owner Brook Hanes...
nbc24.com
Lutheran Social Services to host drive-thru donation event for pantry items
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio will host a drive-thru pantry donation event Friday morning. Supply shortages have been a detriment to pantries at the same time high prices have driven up pantry demands. The Emergency Choice Food Pantry served food and personal needs items to...
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
Ohio student arrested: ‘All the school supplies I need’
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
nbc24.com
Jeep Fest, Columbia Gas volunteers help with Connecting Kids to Meals operations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers from Columbia Gas and Toledo Jeep Fest joined forces Wednesday to help pack and deliver provisions from Connecting Kids to Meals. The Afterschool Meal Program distributes around 2,000 nutritionally balanced meals to local children. Contributors helped put the meals together and loaded them into Jeeps...
nbc24.com
Oshae Jones asks Toledo police to drop charges, apologize for arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones' legal team is requesting that pending charges against her be dismissed. Jones was apprehended Aug. 3 while police were attempting to disperse an alleged disorderly group of people. Officers said she had gotten in their way, refusing to comply. Tuesday, Jones...
sent-trib.com
OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
Maumee rail crossings on Conant, Kingsbury to close Monday for 5 to 7 days
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to Conant Street construction projects that aired on June 27, 2022. Maumee police announced the closure of railroad crossings on Conant Street and Kingsbury Road, beginning as early as Thursday, Aug. 25. Transportation company Norfolk Southern...
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
