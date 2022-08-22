ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
bgindependentmedia.org

One more case of E. coli in Wood County outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

As of Thursday afternoon, one more case of E. coli in Wood County has been linked to the possible outbreak from contaminated romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants. A total of 23 local residents tested positive for E. coli. So far, samples from 10 Wood County residents have been identified as the same strain. The Wood County Health Department is still waiting for the results on the other cases from the Ohio Department of Health.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Who is more likely to react to E. Coli outbreak?

TOLEDO, Ohio — As health officials continue to investigate more cases of E. Coli in Ohio and Michigan, local doctors are breaking down how patients are reacting. The good news is that so far, no deaths have been attributed to these cases. But there are some people who this can impact more when it comes to the severity of symptoms.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 13 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Green, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Wood County, OH
Health
Wood County, OH
Government
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
County
Wood County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
13abc.com

Wood County farm helping abused, neglected horses sees greater need for help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are plenty of small animal rescues doing great work around our region, but not as many that focus on bigger animals, like horses. The Healing Barn in Wood County has been helping horses for decades. It is one of only a few horse rescues around...
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Cdc#E Coli#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health
13abc.com

Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Lutheran Social Services to host drive-thru donation event for pantry items

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio will host a drive-thru pantry donation event Friday morning. Supply shortages have been a detriment to pantries at the same time high prices have driven up pantry demands. The Emergency Choice Food Pantry served food and personal needs items to...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Jeep Fest, Columbia Gas volunteers help with Connecting Kids to Meals operations

TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers from Columbia Gas and Toledo Jeep Fest joined forces Wednesday to help pack and deliver provisions from Connecting Kids to Meals. The Afterschool Meal Program distributes around 2,000 nutritionally balanced meals to local children. Contributors helped put the meals together and loaded them into Jeeps...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Oshae Jones asks Toledo police to drop charges, apologize for arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio — Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones' legal team is requesting that pending charges against her be dismissed. Jones was apprehended Aug. 3 while police were attempting to disperse an alleged disorderly group of people. Officers said she had gotten in their way, refusing to comply. Tuesday, Jones...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy