ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Returns to Practice For First Time Since Offseason Ankle Surgery

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 3 days ago

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray returns to practice for the first time this summer.

COSTA MESA – Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray has spent the last five months recovering from offseason ankle surgery, a procedure he had in early April after rehabbing didn’t steer him clear of any lingering effects.

Murray, 23, played just 11 games last season as a result of his left ankle giving him problems throughout the year.

After missing the first 16 days of training camp practice, and being placed on the physically unable to perform list, Murray returned to the field on Monday for the first time this summer.

“I think that there’s definitely enough time for him to be ready for the season," head coach Brandon Staley said of Murray. "We’re going to work him into individual [period] this week. I know he’s excited to do that. Just making sure that we take a look at all the metrics, and then trust our eyes and what we see, and talking to him."

The Chargers plan to ease him into football activity, but there is optimism that he can be ready for the season opener in Week 1 against the Raiders.

Murray completed drills during the individual portion of practice on Monday. When practice transitioned into team drills, Murray worked with trainers and coaches off to the side.

The Chargers are expected to roll out Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy as the primary linebackers when the team is in their nickel defense. When using their base personnel, Murray is likely to slot in as the third linebacker.

“He’s a very versatile player. He’s physical, has size and speed. Just really brings a lot more depth to that inside linebacker room," Staley said on what Murray adds to the team when he's on the field. "He’s been in the NFL for two years now, so he’s acquired some experiences."

The Chargers sit three weeks away from the start of the regular season. While Murray has begun the first day of getting his body into football shape, he could, perhaps, start the season on a snap count until he fully gets his legs under him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
The Spun

Seahawks Decide On Starting Quarterback For Preseason Finale

The Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Pete Carroll did, however, reveal who'll start the team's preseason finale. While on 710 ESPN this Wednesday, Carroll announced that Geno Smith will start Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. Carroll added that Drew Lock...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers Lb#Costa Mesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Wideout Reveals If He Sees Leader At Quarterback

Less than three weeks before beginning the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks haven't named a starting quarterback. On Wednesday, a reporter asked wide receiver Dee Eskridge for his insight on the battle under center. He unsurprisingly gave a diplomatic response rather than siding with Geno Smith or Drew Lock. "Both...
SEATTLE, WA
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
159
Followers
491
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy