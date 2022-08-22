Will Levis Named to Manning Award Watch List

Will Levis is still earning preseason recognition, in what's become the most hyped-up season for a Kentucky quarterback in recent memory.

Levis was named to the 2022 Manning Award Watch List on Monday, which honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. The award is sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Amongst NFL mock drafts including the Penn State transfer as a first-round pick and All-SEC selections, the senior has racked up his fair share of watch list mentions:

Manning Award

College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy

Davey O'Brien Award

Maxwell Award

Walter Camp Player of the Year

The hype surrounding Levis' second season in the Bluegrass is only growing, as the Wildcats pursue a third 10-win season in the last five years under head coach Mark Stoops. Despite the loss of some key pieces to the 2021 roster, Kentucky has reloaded with plenty of impact transfers and a freshman class that Stoops has labeled as "the best he's ever had."

Levis, of course, is the centerpiece surrounding Kentucky and new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's offense and will make or break the Wildcats as they seek to finally dethrone Georgia from atop the SEC East.

Kentucky opens its season in just 12 days, hosting Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field on Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.