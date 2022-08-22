ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
constructiondive.com

Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
kptv.com

Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Marijuana
WWEEK

Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”

As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next. “He was carrying...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Scrambles To Cash In On Semi-Conducter Expansion Needs

The winds of change are blowing not only over Oregon but across the farmland surrounding Hillsboro, again. Despite just receiving thousands of acres of new industrial land, the City of Hillsboro is pursuing more expansion. This time everyone in Oregon is looking to serve up land and funds to Intel. The Herald recently covered the Intel expansions into Ohio and the new research facility they will be building here in Hillsboro. Local residents who thought the growth we have had in the past decade was incredible better strap in for the ride. Things are about to get much wilder!
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Porsche
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million

Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
The Oregonian

Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified

The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy