Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Washington Examiner
The city of wilting roses
What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
Portland man jailed on federal drug charges; Porsche 911 seized
A Portland man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison and five years of supervision upon his release today for conspiring to traffic more than 2,200 pounds of black-market cannabis around the country.
constructiondive.com
Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Authorities seek missing, potentially dangerous Oregon psych patient
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the Portland Police Department, and the Psychiatric Security Review Board are requesting the public’s help to find Robert Orr. According to a statement released Wednesday, Orr was given a conditional discharge to a Portland residential treatment facility. On August...
kptv.com
Governor Kate Brown reaffirms Oregon abortion access as Idaho trigger ban goes into effect
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown held a press conference at the Hillman East Portland Health Center to reaffirm Oregon’s support for reproductive health care as Idaho’s near-total abortion ban goes into effect Thursday. “We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right and that abortion is healthcare,”...
Nearly 9K marijuana plants seized, destroyed in massive bust
It may have been "reefer madness" on Wednesday as a massive criminal marijuana growth operation was taken down.
Portland man was supposed to report to prison on federal gun conviction. Instead, he stole another gun, police say
Six days after Jason Lamar Collins was sentenced to three years in federal prison for having a stolen gun as a felon, the Portland man swiped another gun from a city pawn shop, police say. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old was arraigned on a new indictment charging him with three offenses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland Black restaurant owners can apply for $20K grants, training courses
August is Black Business Month and entrepreneurs in the Portland area could be eligible for grants to help advance their businesses.
WWEEK
Report: Gresham Police Blame District Attorney for “Confusing and Inefficient Dynamic”
As Portland and its neighboring cities grapple with a surge in violent crime, police officers and prosecutors are pointing fingers at each other. The frayed relationship is highlighted in a report commissioned last year by the city of Gresham. It was completed earlier this month and presented last week during a heated city council meeting as residents confronted Gresham’s leaders about a lack of police presence in the city.
kptv.com
Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next. “He was carrying...
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Scrambles To Cash In On Semi-Conducter Expansion Needs
The winds of change are blowing not only over Oregon but across the farmland surrounding Hillsboro, again. Despite just receiving thousands of acres of new industrial land, the City of Hillsboro is pursuing more expansion. This time everyone in Oregon is looking to serve up land and funds to Intel. The Herald recently covered the Intel expansions into Ohio and the new research facility they will be building here in Hillsboro. Local residents who thought the growth we have had in the past decade was incredible better strap in for the ride. Things are about to get much wilder!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Walmart ordered to pay Portland man $4.4 million
Oregon search and recovery dive team helps find body of missing California teen. A search and recovery dive team from Oregon helped locate the body of a missing teenage girl from California. Oregon power companies investing millions of dollars in wildfire mitigation strategies. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As we...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed At Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm. He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo. There is no word on an arrest. This is the...
Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified
The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
Walmart ordered to pay $4.4M in Oregon racial profiling lawsuit
WOOD VILLAGE, Ore. — An Oregon man won a $4.4 million verdict against Walmart after he sued the big-box retailer, claiming a Wood Village employee racially profiled him in 2020. Michael Mangum, who is Black, brought the suit after he said that the employee “spied” on him as he...
Downtown districts across the US are struggling after the pandemic, study finds: Is Portland recovering faster than others?
The downtown districts of many larger U.S. cities are struggling to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the results of a new study from UC Berkeley.
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
KXL
Two Portland Homicide Victims Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people killed on the first weekend of August have been identified. They’re the 54th and 55th homicide victims of the year. A man was shot on North Schmeer Road east of Interstate 5 around 2:00am on the August 6th. He’s identified as 53-year-old Otis Abner.
Comments / 1