FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
nsjonline.com
Cooper appoints Durham Sheriff to Governor’s Crime Commission
RALEIGH — On Aug. 15, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced several appointments to various boards and commissions, including that of Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to the Governor’s Crime Commission. “I am again humbled by Gov. Cooper’s appointment and will be honored to serve and represent Durham County in...
cbs17
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson discusses education at Durham roundtable
Robinson spoke Tuesday night at an education roundtable, hosted by Americans for Prosperity and The LIBRE Initiative.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Durham summer camp aims to dismantle systemic racism
DURHAM, N.C. — Brittany Del Rosario remembers noticing her skin color for the very first time. She was in elementary school, much like the third through fifth graders at this Durham summer camp. What You Need To Know. An anti-racism summer camp run by the Durham nonprofit "We Are"...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit teaching taekwondo to Durham students for free
DURHAM, N.C. — Taekwondo isn’t usually part of an elementary school curriculum but one nonprofit believes it should be. Sidekicks Academy has been teaching taekwondo in Durham Public Schools for about two years and the program’s founder says it’s already had a positive influence. What You...
Smart buses debut for Durham Public Schools
Durham Public Schools unveiled new technology to help students get to and from school safely.
One person killed in Chapel Hill shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — One person died on Thursday night in a shooting in Chapel Hill. Police were called to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension around 11:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Police said the person died at UNC Hospitals. Additional information about the person's identity has not been released.
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
ShotSpotter release delayed in Durham; residents remain skeptical
The controversial technology ShotSpotter, which has raised privacy concerns among some, is being delayed in Durham. It's not expected to go live until mid-November.
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
cbs17
Durham Public Schools Superintendent looks ahead to new school year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before the bell rings on the first day of the new school year, CBS 17 is sitting down with area superintendents to talk about goals, challenges ahead, and what families can look forward to this school year. CBS 17 Anchor Liz Ortiz checked in with...
3rd brother of men accused of killing Wake deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) -- A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
Pregnant woman shot in car on New Bern Ave. in Raleigh. Suspect arrested.
The woman who was shot was hospitalized with head injuries.
WRAL
Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance. The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his...
Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized
A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
cbs17
Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police
SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
WRAL
Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future
Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students - 85% of which are using some form of financial aid. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
cbs17
Rally in downtown Raleigh sheds light on dangers, deaths caused by fentanyl
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “It’s not just about fighting for my child, it’s about fighting for everyone’s children.” Those were the words of Patricia Dewes Sunday morning while standing in front of the capitol building. Dewes, who helped create the organization called, “Forgotten Victims...
More than half of guns reported stolen in Durham are taken from cars, public records show
Durham, N.C. — Stolen guns are all over the streets of Durham, taken from homes and cars at a rate of about one per day, according to data reviewed by WRAL Investigates. Candace Blake is a victim who had her gun stolen after she left it in her car and forget to lock it.
'Servant leader:' Woman killed in hit-and-run was homeless, but spent her life giving to others
A woman killed in a hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. last week is being remembered as a 'servant leader' at a ministry for people struggling with homelessness – where she both volunteered and gained assistance from the services. Close friends of Diane Bass say although she was homeless and had...
