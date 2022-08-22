ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

nsjonline.com

Cooper appoints Durham Sheriff to Governor’s Crime Commission

RALEIGH — On Aug. 15, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced several appointments to various boards and commissions, including that of Durham Sheriff Clarence Birkhead to the Governor’s Crime Commission. “I am again humbled by Gov. Cooper’s appointment and will be honored to serve and represent Durham County in...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Durham summer camp aims to dismantle systemic racism

DURHAM, N.C. — Brittany Del Rosario remembers noticing her skin color for the very first time. She was in elementary school, much like the third through fifth graders at this Durham summer camp. What You Need To Know. An anti-racism summer camp run by the Durham nonprofit "We Are"...
DURHAM, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit teaching taekwondo to Durham students for free

DURHAM, N.C. — Taekwondo isn’t usually part of an elementary school curriculum but one nonprofit believes it should be. Sidekicks Academy has been teaching taekwondo in Durham Public Schools for about two years and the program’s founder says it’s already had a positive influence. What You...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

One person killed in Chapel Hill shooting

Chapel Hill, N.C. — One person died on Thursday night in a shooting in Chapel Hill. Police were called to 800 Pritchard Avenue Extension around 11:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. Police said the person died at UNC Hospitals. Additional information about the person's identity has not been released.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
DURHAM, NC
#Gun Violence#Duke University#Firefox#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family continues to find answers in Durham father's disappearance. The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Shooting at major Raleigh intersection leaves one hospitalized

A person was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Raleigh Blvd. and New Bern Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were blocking the road around 2:30 p.m., not allowing traffic to pass. Not much is known about what led up to the shooting. A gray sedan in...
cbs17

Holly Springs man charged in NC murder: police

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Surf City police said a man who was wanted in a homicide investigation is now in custody. Surf City Police Chief Phillip Vorhees told WNCT’s Claire Curry the suspect, Charles Haywood, 22, of Holly Springs, was taken into custody just before 10:30 a.m. after turning himself in. The man was wanted after a body was found late Wednesday night at the Exotic Hemp Company, located on Hwy. 50 at the Triton Village Plaza.
SURF CITY, NC
WRAL

Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future

Local students share how student loan forgiveness will change their future. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students - 85% of which are using some form of financial aid. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie Boccanfuso.
DURHAM, NC

