2 arrested after Hillsboro High School burglary
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people are behind bars facing burglary charges after an incident at Hillsboro High School over the weekend. Hillsboro Police say the staff reviewed security camera footage and discovered the burglary happened during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 20. Several tools and items...
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
Springfield adds 13 new police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — More people are joining the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) added 13 new officers to the force this week. The department has been struggling with police recruitment, which has left them short-staffed for months. On Wednesday, the SPD had its ceremony to swear...
Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
Southern View home invasion suspect at large
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Law enforcement is searching for the person responsible for a Southern View home invasion. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office says it happened early Wednesday morning at a home in the 2800 block of South 3rd Street. We're told the victims were held at gunpoint by...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Illinois State Police looking for telecommunicators
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are looking for telecommunicators. In a Facebook post, Illinois State Police have openings for Telecommunicator Trainees in the Springfield Communications Center. For more information, visit illinois.jobs2web.com.
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Suspects at large after burglary at Long Bridge Golf Course
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigate a burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of a credit card. Police say the burglary happened on August 12 around 2:15 p.m. at Long Bridge Golf Course. We're told the suspects...
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
Morgan County car crash victims identified
ALEXANDER, Ill. (WICS) — The people who were in the deadly car crash in Alexander have been identified. The crash happened Saturday night at 10:07 on Old Route 36 East at Orleans Road. ORIGINAL: 2 dead in Morgan County car crash. Joshua Perabeau, 38, of Jacksonville, and his wife...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
Marion County Sheriff’s office locates most stolen cows as investigation continues
Marion County Sheriff’s officials say they have returned most of the 78 cows and calves stolen from a field off the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. So far no arrests have been made, but Detective Kevin Cripps told the county board Tuesday night he feels they will eventually locate those responsible for setting up the theft.
Minor injuries in vehicle vs school bus accident
Minor injuries were reported in a vehicle vs. school bus accident Wednesday morning in Upper Alton. At about 8:45am, a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus was reported. The traffic crash occurred on Salu Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue. The passenger vehicle apparently struck...
Springfield Police searching for theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for a man wanted for having an outstanding warrant for theft. Richard Farthing, 54, is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. If you have information as to the location of Farthing, you're asked to contact...
Toddler tests positive for fentanyl; caregiver at large
A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
