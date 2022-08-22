Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's cameras don't have to be the best to be my favorite
For a long time, answering the question "Which smartphone takes the best photos?" was easy: the latest Google Pixel. Times have changed, and now there's fierce competition in the mobile photography realm. While the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are still some of the best cameras, the answer to the question comes down to personal preference rather than imperial metrics. Some prefer photos that are as accurate to real life as possible or the high-contrast look from a Pixel. As mobile photography week continues, I'd like to talk about why the flexibility afforded by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera system makes it my favorite.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Line up now to talk to Google's definitely not sentient chatbot
Big tech companies like Google and Microsoft are at the forefront of efforts to make human-computer interactions consumer-ready using technologies like natural language processing (NLP). One of Google’s most promising NLP models called LaMDA was recently in the news when a company researcher alleged the AI is sentient. If you've been curious what drove him to make such a bold claim, Google is now accepting registrations where you can sign up to interact with LaMDA yourself, through the AI Test Kitchen app announced earlier this year.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2022
Just as small upgrades add up to a major improvement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, small refinements in design and execution make cases for the Z Fold 4 much better than the previous generation. Cases that protect the outer hinge are much more prevalent, and adhesives have been moved or upgraded to help avoid cases falling off and leaving your phone hanging — or worse, falling to the ground face-first.
The Nest Hub Max is receiving Google's new operating system
For a long time, Google's new Fuchsia OS remained elusive. Google began silently working on its in-house operating system years ago, and for a long time, its purpose remained unclear to most people. Would it be a smartphone OS? A laptop/desktop OS? Google then surprised everyone and began shipping it to some of its excellent smart displays. After debuting on the first-gen Nest Hub, Fuchsia is now rolling out to all Nest Hub Max users, following an extensive beta phase.
Pre-production Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pop up on video, leave us guessing about battery size
We hold these truths to be self-evident... that different Pixel phones are different. They look different, they measure different, and they might even behave differently. Google's upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro very much won't be the Pixels that came before them, but there aren't many ways we can tell them apart right now given that we're ostensibly waiting until October before they officially go public. We do have a better idea, though, thanks to the power of YouTube.
How to get the best astrophotography results with the Google Pixel
It's incredible how much mobile photography has evolved in the last decade, and with Google's astrophotography mode, it's easier than ever to capture constellations and even the Milky Way that were once only accessible with expensive gear and hours of editing. On the occasion of mobile photography week, we're diving...
How to revert to the old Gmail design
Chances are you’re not new to Gmail. These days, almost everyone seems to have a Google account. In late January of this year, Google announced a new view that integrates Gmail, Chat, and Meet all in one location under the main menu. At first, users could opt-in and test the new design or stick with what was familiar. Now that the design has begun rolling out to all users, it's been getting a lot of hate and backlash.
Latest Android Auto update might stop your phone from connecting to your car
The latest version of Android Auto has begun rolling out during the last couple of weeks, and it seems the new update may be causing issues for some users. The update is titled Android Auto 7.8.6, and for some, it is greeting them with a “phone not compatible” message when they try to reconnect to their car.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: How I learned to stop worrying and love foldables
Samsung and its Z Flip 4 have managed to do the impossible: I think I've been convinced that I actually like folding smartphones. While foldable display panel tech has always made for an impressive demo, actually building a phone around that kind of unproven, nascent hardware felt somewhere between unnecessary and foolhardy. Rather than refining an existing, proven design, here we had phones almost actively looking for new ways to fail.
How to delete Google forever
So, you have finally decided to delete your Google account. While it might seem impossible to leave Google as we use its services daily, the company has made the process simple and easy to follow. You can either delete everything linked to your Google account or choose to delete specific Google services, like Gmail or Google Drive, and keep other services and your Google account intact.
Bose reportedly wants to charge $300 for its upcoming set of ultra-premium earbuds
In the mobile space, Bose is mostly known for its over-ear ANC headphones like its Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the newer QuietComfort 45. The company released its first ANC true wireless earbuds, the QuietComfort Earbuds, in 2020, and according to a new leak from Roland Quandt and WinFuture, we're due for a sequel very soon.
How to connect a Philips Hue light to Alexa
Voice-controlled lighting may be the most effective way to turn your house into a smart home, and Philips Hue is the gold standard. These high-quality smart bulbs allow you to automate the lighting in your home with simple voice commands, so you can easily turn off the lights for the day without getting out of bed.
YouTube Music rolls out a massive redesign for its Library tab
Earlier this year, we learned that YouTube Music was the fastest-growing music streaming service in the West. And it looks like Google has made sure to ride that wave. Over the course of this year, the tech giant has made it a point to give the app some much-needed love. The latest improvement to the YouTube Music experience is here, and it comes in the form of a significant UI revamp.
The Dobuds ONE earbuds should be your next personal audio purchase
If you’re looking for a way to listen to music or audiobooks with no distractions, you’re probably thinking about getting either some new headphones or some earbuds. Of course, headphones are bulky and look ridiculous, even in private. What you really want is some comfortable earbuds with good sound quality, noise-canceling, and fast charging.
Samsung's new Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP camera and other choice upgrades
Samsung's Galaxy S and Z lineups might be the ones that have a firm place in the pantheon of the best Samsung phones, but at the end of the day, people more commonly purchase mid-range and entry-level devices. Aside from notable exceptions like the Galaxy A5x and A3x series, these handsets don't get a lot of promotion from Samsung. Case in point: the Galaxy A04, a new entry-level smartphone, was just quietly added to the company's website.
After months on mobile, Google Chrome's RSS reader is finally making it to desktop
Feed readers are your one-stop shop for collecting headlines from all over your favorite publications for easy perusal. In October, Google Chrome brought in an RSS feed reader — years after the demise of Google Reader — for Android and, shortly after, iOS. A desktop client was, unfortunately, a long ways to go. But there's some hope that we may be nearing the end of that line.
First Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 update is live for its launch day
Along with its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Samsung introduced a new range of smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 5 is a worthy follow-up to last year's Watch 4, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro adds a premium build, and features, to that already-great package. Samsung's latest smartwatch is starting to get delivered to the doorsteps of users, and for some of those, the very first software update has begun to land.
Steam's redesigned mobile app is a significant upgrade (APK Download)
Over the years, Steam's desktop app has gone through numerous changes and updates, culminating in the sleek SteamOS for the Steam Deck. However, Valve has seen fit to let its mobile app settle in the cutting-edge visuals of 2015. Today marks a change, as Valve is now beta testing a wholly redesigned app for iOS and Android. It's not just a visual update; Valve has rebuilt the framework, resulting in an app that looks and feels significantly better than its predecessor.
Weekend poll: What do you think of Android 13?
Android 13 finally arrived this week, somehow both earlier and later than expected. For such a small upgrade compared to last year's massive Material You overhaul, it's easy to feel disappointed. As the update makes its way out to more users — both on Pixel phones and once companies like Samsung launch their own updates in the coming weeks — we're bound to see plenty of first impressions shared online. If you just can't wait, I think this weekend is the perfect time to throw out some Android 13 hot takes.
