Read full article on original website
Related
This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different
Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Could Chic-fil-A's Breakfast Menu Change Anger Its Customers?
People love Chick-fil-A. The fast-food chicken chain has used a relatively limited menu that leans heavily on its signature fried-chicken patty to become not just popular but loved. Other fast-food chains are popular -- think McDonald's (MCD) and fried chicken rival Popeyes. But consumers view those brands in different ways....
Why Cracker Barrel’s New Menu Item Upset Its Customers
Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report isn’t a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol’ country home cookin’. Either way, Cracker Barrel is a business and wanted to expand its product and possibly its customer base by adding another option on the menu, so it added a popular choice as of recent years: plant-based sausage.
ComicBook
Pizza Hut Launching 4 New Menu Items
Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Starbucks barista quit her job after her manager asked her to reschedule putting down her family dog so she wouldn't miss her shift
"I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks," Auralee Smith, who worked at the company for over two years, told her boss in a text.
PETS・
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
A 33-year-old who worked at Starbucks for 13 years got fired over a month-old violation. It led to a union walkout and a viral video that has racked up 21 million views on TikTok
A video of the group walkout at Starbucks in Tonawanda, New York, that went viral last week is the most exposure that a union action has received so far, according to Casey Moore, the 25-year-old Starbucks barista who filmed it.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate
Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!
Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popculture
KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu
KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
These Upcoming McDonald’s Deals Are Too Good To Pass Up
Don’t you just wish summer could last forever? The fun vacations, warm weather, sunny days, and not-so-busy moments at home are just too good to let go. With Fall fast approaching, it also leads to an eventful time of the year: Back-To-School s...
Applebee's and IHOP are gaining wealthier consumers, but losing lower-income ones
The CEO of the company that owns the restaurants said wealthier customers are coming because of the restaurants' "well-known value position."
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0