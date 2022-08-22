Pizza Hut may be known for its pizza – the brand even recently brought back the beloved Edge pizza for a limited time – but the iconic restaurant is branching out a bit with its menu and that includes the launch of four new oven-baked pastas. This will mark the first time that Pizza Hut has not only expanded but revamped their pasta offering lineup with new varieties and ingredients, including penne pasta and new sauces. The new pastas are available beginning Thursday, July 28th at restaurants nationwide.

