A wallaby has been found safe and well after three days on the run in Northern Ireland.Large-scale searches were launched after Winnie was reported missing from the Glenpark Estate, near Omagh in Co Tyrone, on Sunday.She hopped over a fence at about 3pm, and was last seen on the Gortin Road that evening.Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said she was discovered just after midnight on Thursday only 800 yards from where she disappeared.She's happy as Larry this morningRichard Beattie, Glenpark EstateShe was found in undergrowth using night vision and heat sensor equipment.Mr Beattie told the PA news agency: “When you’re...

