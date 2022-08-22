Read full article on original website
Related
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
BBC
Olivia family ask 'who took our baby away from us?'
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was a "unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born", her family has said. The nine-year-old was shot as her mother struggled with two men at their home in Liverpool on Monday night. Paying tribute her family said: "Although her life was short,...
EXCLUSIVE: 'Jurgen Klopp having a pop was me was strange... I was just being honest!' talkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor hits back after the Liverpool boss lashed out at his 'unbelievable' criticism of Man United
The moment Gabriel Agbonlahor knew the storm was a big one was when American news channel CNN said they wanted to get him on air. 'The day it all happened CNN wanted to do a live Skype?' Agbonlahor says. 'I just thought: "What's going on? Have I upset the president...
ptproductsonline.com
Regular Physical Activity Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection and Severity
Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity, including hospital admission and death, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. A weekly tally of 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing wallaby found after three days on the run
A wallaby has been found safe and well after three days on the run in Northern Ireland.Large-scale searches were launched after Winnie was reported missing from the Glenpark Estate, near Omagh in Co Tyrone, on Sunday.She hopped over a fence at about 3pm, and was last seen on the Gortin Road that evening.Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said she was discovered just after midnight on Thursday only 800 yards from where she disappeared.She's happy as Larry this morningRichard Beattie, Glenpark EstateShe was found in undergrowth using night vision and heat sensor equipment.Mr Beattie told the PA news agency: “When you’re...
PETS・
BBC
Solihull: Former leukaemia patient warns of 'vague' symptoms
A woman is urging people to recognise symptoms of leukaemia after undergoing special treatment following a shock diagnosis as a student. Sophie Wheldon, 24, from Solihull, said she dismissed her lingering chest infection, headaches and neck pain as stress while she studied. But after seeing her GP and then going...
Comments / 0