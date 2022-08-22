ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Portland Rescue Mission's Safe at Last Telethon: Gratitude

Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how your donations give the women and children at Shepherd's Door a new lease on life. KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl has been found after she was reported as missing, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. The girl was last seen in Portland on Tuesday, but officials say she was found on Thursday. Officials said they would like to thank the public...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer

PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Jay Allen benefit concert for the Walk to End Alzheimer's

Hillsboro, Ore. — Country music star Jay Allen went viral for his song "Blank Stares." He wrote it for his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at just 51 years old. She passed away less than three years later. “The song is called 'Blank Stares,' but the hook...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Hiker's body recovered from Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — A search and rescue crew Thursday afternoon recovered the body of a hiker found off the Angel's Rest Trial at the bottom of a cliff. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker alerted authorities about the body. Crews weren't able to recover the body Wednesday, and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Neighbors concerned woodpiles at Mount Tabor Park are fire hazard

PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant wood pile at Mount Tabor Park recently caught the attention of community members. They were so concerned about the potential fire danger they started to dismantle it. They contacted KATU, saying they don't know who is responsible for multiple piles, but they were worried...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car. It happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Mason Street. Police closed 33rd from Skidmore to Shaver for an investigation. The driver stayed at the scene. No word on the condition of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff

NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

PPS votes to boost substitute teacher incentive pay

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Public Schools board voted Tuesday night to increase incentive pay for substitute teachers in an effort to recruit them. The district is facing a shortage of substitute teachers. Substitutes will now receive $50 per day and $35 for half a day. That’s a bump...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot and killed at North Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed in the Portsmouth neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Police said they found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon military vet helps Ukrainian farmers remove land mines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — "This is like a game of cat and explosive mouse." A reality of the war in Ukraine: land mines are everywhere and removing them is a slow, dangerous, but necessary process. But that doesn't phase retired U.S. Army Green Beret, Ryan Hendrickson. Using a detector,...
PORTLAND, OR

