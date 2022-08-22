Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Portland Rescue Mission's Safe at Last Telethon: Gratitude
Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon joined us to share how your donations give the women and children at Shepherd's Door a new lease on life. KATU has teamed up with the Portland Rescue Mission in our Safe at Last Telethon to help homeless women in our community get a new start in life. Shepherd’s Door is Portland Rescue Mission’s 12-month residential program for women and children transitioning out of homelessness. Just $24 a month is life changing, providing safety, shelter, and the first step to a second chance of life for women and children who are in dire need.
KATU.com
City of Portland makes progress clearing homeless camps near schools, still many to go
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland’s plan to clear homeless camps near schools is ongoing, but there are many camps near schools still intact. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency declaration last week banning campers on high-crash corridors and walking routes to grade schools in the city.
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It’s a major milestone for the “Mother of all Relays” as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
KATU.com
Vancouver says its Stay Safe site is working
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver is touting its success with its Stay Safe Village to help provide a place to live for those struggling with homelessness. On Tuesday, the city released its six-month progress report on the village on Northeast 51st Circle. The city says between Dec. 23, 2021 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Oregon DHS asks public for helping in finding missing foster child
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl has been found after she was reported as missing, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. The girl was last seen in Portland on Tuesday, but officials say she was found on Thursday. Officials said they would like to thank the public...
KATU.com
Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
KATU.com
Wait times for callers into Portland's 911 grows longer
PORTLAND, Ore. — A documented problem in Portland continues to get worse, as average wait times for 911 callers continue to get longer despite commitments to improvements, investments, and increased hiring efforts. The latest report from Bureau of Emergency Communications director Bob Cozzie showed an average wait time of...
KATU.com
Jay Allen benefit concert for the Walk to End Alzheimer's
Hillsboro, Ore. — Country music star Jay Allen went viral for his song "Blank Stares." He wrote it for his mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's at just 51 years old. She passed away less than three years later. “The song is called 'Blank Stares,' but the hook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Hiker's body recovered from Angel's Rest Trail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A search and rescue crew Thursday afternoon recovered the body of a hiker found off the Angel's Rest Trial at the bottom of a cliff. Just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a hiker alerted authorities about the body. Crews weren't able to recover the body Wednesday, and...
KATU.com
Neighbors concerned woodpiles at Mount Tabor Park are fire hazard
PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant wood pile at Mount Tabor Park recently caught the attention of community members. They were so concerned about the potential fire danger they started to dismantle it. They contacted KATU, saying they don't know who is responsible for multiple piles, but they were worried...
KATU.com
City of Portland authorizes $3.7 million to buy 'badly needed' new police vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland approved almost $3.7 million to buy new police cars. It was an emergency ordinance added to the City Council's calendar. The city's fleet supervisor says the police bureau has deferred new vehicle purchases for two years because prices are high, just like they are for anyone buying a new car. Wait times are long too.
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue hiker with leg injury along Wahkeena Falls Trail in Columbia Gorge
CORBETT, Ore. — Firefighters helped rescue a hiker who suffered a leg injury Wednesday along the Wahkeena Falls Trail in the Columbia River Gorge, Corbett Fire said. Corbett Fire crews said the hiker was about a mile up the trail. The person was taken to a waiting ambulance, and is expected to recover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car. It happened at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Mason Street. Police closed 33rd from Skidmore to Shaver for an investigation. The driver stayed at the scene. No word on the condition of...
KATU.com
Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff
NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
KATU.com
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Portland area, prompting federal authorities to issue warning
After finding ‘rainbow fentanyl’ during two recent busts in the Portland area, federal authorities are warning Oregonians to keep an eye out for the brightly-colored and highly-toxic synthetic opioid that resembles sidewalk chalk. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon joined the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)...
KATU.com
PPS votes to boost substitute teacher incentive pay
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Public Schools board voted Tuesday night to increase incentive pay for substitute teachers in an effort to recruit them. The district is facing a shortage of substitute teachers. Substitutes will now receive $50 per day and $35 for half a day. That’s a bump...
KATU.com
Pedestrian, a Portland man, killed in crash on Highway 99E near Canby
CANBY, Ore. — A pedestrian died in the hospital after he was struck by a driver on Highway 99E early Thursday morning, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday along the highway near milepost 22, which s at the Molalla River. Crash investigators...
KATU.com
Air quality alerts issued Thursday for Salem and Oregon City areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory today for the Salem and Oregon City areas due to smog. DEQ expects the advisory to last until at least Thursday evening. DEQ urges people to take steps to protect their health and limit...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot and killed at North Portland's Northgate Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police on Thursday released the identity of a man shot and killed in the Portsmouth neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 6000 block of North Fessenden Street, at Northgate Park. Police said they found...
KATU.com
Oregon military vet helps Ukrainian farmers remove land mines
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — "This is like a game of cat and explosive mouse." A reality of the war in Ukraine: land mines are everywhere and removing them is a slow, dangerous, but necessary process. But that doesn't phase retired U.S. Army Green Beret, Ryan Hendrickson. Using a detector,...
Comments / 0