Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Army veteran among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A local constable, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, was among four people fatally shot at an apartment complex while an eviction notice was being served in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. The suspected shooter was also one of the dead. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said authorities would release the gunman’s identity as well as the names of the two other victims Friday. He declined further comment. Few details have been released about the events leading up to the shooting, but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey identified Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43, as one of the victims. An eviction complaint filed on Aug. 15 by a landlord in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court indicated that a man leasing the apartment where police said the shooting happened had previously threatened violence.
Comments / 0