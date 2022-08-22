Read full article on original website
WATE
Pet of the week: Forrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a four-legged friend, he is looking for you too. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in one of their longterm residents, Forrest. He is a lovable dog that is ready to become a part of your family. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Forrest’s perfect owners are ones who are able to dedicate time to him.
insideofknoxville.com
Donuts and Cookies and Gluten-free, Oh, My!
(Ed. Note: Today’s article is written by guest writer Heather Ryerson.) Chef Dustin Cochran is a man on a mission. He is bringing joy to the world through donuts, both traditional and gluten free and is the creator of some of the best, monster-sized cookies you will ever sink your teeth into. I had the privilege of sitting down with Dustin this week to hear his story and his passion was infectious!
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
Catering open at Sweet P’s Uptown Corner after crash closes location
After a crash damaged the building, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner location in Fountain City is open for group catering orders.
Firefighters help deliver baby at a Knoxville home
Knoxville Firefighters responded to a run of the mill call that ended with them helping to deliver a baby.
WATE
Meet Norman! 4-year-old happy-go-lucky dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week is known as a happy-go-lucky member of the shelter. Norman is four years old and staff at Young-Williams say they have fallen in love. They say he loves car rides. He also loves tennis balls and peanut butter.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
Giant duck sparks interest at Townsend Jeep Takeover
A giant duck in Townsend has left some people confused. The duck appeared at the Cades Cove Jeep Outpost where the Jeeps Takeover Townsend event is happening from August 25-28.
WATE
Get this weeks Frugal Friday Deal – MagiQuest
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Catch this week’s Frugal Friday deal with MagiQuest. Experience the fun, adventure, and family-friendly attractions at MagiQuest with this special 2-for-1 deal. There are limited tickets available for the money saving deal so head over to the WATE 6 on your side Frugal...
WATE
CreepyCon brings spooky and kooky to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to have some early Halloween fun, head on over to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for a ghoulishly great weekend. The 5th annual CreepyCon Halloween and Horror Convention is taking place from August 26-28. The event will feature live performances, vendors, and workshops and demonstrations. People are able to participate in a number of different competitions including the creepy costume contest, zombie beauty pageant, scream queen competition and more. Leading audience members through the weekend full of entertainment and horror as emcee is Kris Bell, host of The Kreature Korner podcast.
Search continues for missing Tazewell man
Ralph Lee Clark was reported missing by his father in April 2022 in Tazewell, Tenn. according to police, who are now asking the public to help find him.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, TN — Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WATE
Jeeps descend upon the Smokies for the Jeep Invasion
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion kicks off at the Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and welcomes over 10,000 guests on the first day. Pigeon Forge has been taken over by Jeeps of all shapes and sizes and enthusiasts descend upon the region for the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion. With specialty vendors from all over the country and jeep clubs bringing out thousands of customized jeeps, this event is one of the largest car meets in the region. With well over 10,000 guests on opening day, the organizers believe this year will see record attendance.
utdailybeacon.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant announces Knoxville location
One of the most famous names in basketball history is bringing his fast food chicken chain to Rocky Top. Founded in 2018, Big Chicken captures and combines Shaquille O’Neal’s legacy, his favorite childhood dishes and modern flavor. O’Neal is partnered with Authentic Brands, a professional brand development company,...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
WATE
‘God truly answered our prayers’ Church group celebrates TN abortion ban
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group celebrates the new abortion law a few feet away from the vacant Planned Parenthood lot in Knoxville Thursday. Abortion continues to be the topic of discussion for thousands of people in Tennessee. Plans are already in the works to challenge the state’s Human Rights Protection Act or abortion ‘trigger law’ during the upcoming legislative session.
WATE
Walkers can earn money to stay active in Market Square
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville announced that they will expand the walking program for participants to earn money to stay active. Nourish Knoxville announced the expansion of its walking program to encourage the community to practice a more active lifestyle. The program will start on Sept. 7, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop
BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
Knox County CAC helps fill gaps after KAT bus service reduction
The Knoxville Area Transit is partnering with Knox County CAC Transit to provide work-related transportation to fill in the gaps left as KAT reduces its service.
wvlt.tv
One person drowns on Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emergency crews responded to a drowning call on Douglas Lake Thursday night. It happened at the Leadvale Lake Access area of the lake, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. They found and recovered a man who went to the Morristown Hamblen Hospital where he died. The call came in at about 7:31 p.m..
