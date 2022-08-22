Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Local contractors warn about traveling contractors going door to door following storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday's storm brought more than just heavy rain and harsh winds, especially to West Des Moines. "It was like 2-inch hail and it was going on for about 10 minutes," said Brian Abeling, a homeowner in West Des Moines. Abeling says he wasn't home...
KCCI.com
Insurance companies arrive in WDM to handle hail damage
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Insurance companies opened drive-up claims centers in West Des Moines Wednesday to handle hundreds of auto damage claims from the hail storm last Friday. Nationwide opened a center at Home Depot, while State Farm opened at Lowes. "We're seeing vehicles totaled, a lot of...
KCCI.com
Driver hopes to find woman who rescued her during flash flood
DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver caught in flash flooding on Hickman Road on Friday is hoping to find the woman who rescued her — and an explanation of why the flooding was so severe. The driver, who preferred to use her first name, Robbie, was forced to...
Hail storm caused widespread roof damage in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It didn’t take long for people in the West Des Moines area to realize they had a problem. Widespread hail caused damage to rooftops in and around the western suburb last week. At Heartland Roofing & Siding, they knew Friday night the first step was to begin lining up crews […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Increasing thunderstorm chances Saturday evening through Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — No major weather impacts are expected for those going out this evening or attending a high school sporting event. Strong southerly winds increase overnight into Saturday ahead of our next storm system that will bring a decent chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
Small fire at Waukee senior living center leaves some residents without a place to stay
WAUKEE, Iowa — Residents at a senior living community in Waukee are without a home after a small fire Thursday, according to the Waukee Fire Department. The department responded to the incident at Thomas Place Senior Living Community around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of the sprinkler and fire alarm going off.
KCCI.com
Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset
WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
KCCI.com
Used vegetable oil spills after semi crashes in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch along Interstate 80 east Thursday morning. Madison County EMA says the semi was hauling vegetable oil. The oil spilled all over the highway. Multiple agencies responded and were able to clean it up. The driver was taken to the...
KCCI.com
Ames to build aquatic center on property with contaminated soil
AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is moving forward with a plan to build an indoor aquatic center near an area with contaminated soil. The city council approved the location earlier this week. The Fitch Family Aquatic Center would be constructed on property currently owned by the Iowa...
KCCI.com
Blow past a school bus stop sign and it will cost you your allowance
WAUKEE, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is passing down a simple warning as kids get back on the bus to go to school. Blow by a school bus stop sign and say goodbye to your allowance. Drivers who pass the outstretched stop sign of a school bus could be...
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
iheart.com
Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
KCCI.com
Rain chances returning to the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Police: Vehicle speeds past stop sign and into another car, injuring 2
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a person involved in a traffic violation that ended in a crash, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that a patrol officer chased a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday after it ran a stop sign. It then crashed into another car at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue.
iheart.com
Part of Grand Avenue in West Des Moines to Close Friday Night
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Weather permitting, part of Grand Avenue will be closed Friday night into early Saturday morning. The City of West Des Moines says crews will be working on an asphalt paving project on Grand Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The closure will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, August 27th. The intersections at 8th & Grand Avenue and 14th & Grand Avenue will remain open during paving operations.
KCCI.com
Des Moines to treat for mosquitos after West Nile virus detected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is trying to mitigate mosquitoes because of West Nile virus. Clarke company started treatment Thursday night. City officials say it shouldn't hurt any humans in the process. "They spray with trucks where they have the chemical in the truck and it automatically mixes...
Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa
All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
