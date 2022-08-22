ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCCI.com

Insurance companies arrive in WDM to handle hail damage

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Insurance companies opened drive-up claims centers in West Des Moines Wednesday to handle hundreds of auto damage claims from the hail storm last Friday. Nationwide opened a center at Home Depot, while State Farm opened at Lowes. "We're seeing vehicles totaled, a lot of...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Increasing thunderstorm chances Saturday evening through Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — No major weather impacts are expected for those going out this evening or attending a high school sporting event. Strong southerly winds increase overnight into Saturday ahead of our next storm system that will bring a decent chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
KCCI.com

Fire destroys local sawmill in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — A sawmill in Winterset is working to rebuild after a fire burned down their building. The fire happened Wednesday around 5:40 p.m. at Custom Cut Lumber LLC. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded, and the Winterset fire chief says the business is a total loss. No...
KCCI.com

Ames to build aquatic center on property with contaminated soil

AMES, Iowa — The city of Ames is moving forward with a plan to build an indoor aquatic center near an area with contaminated soil. The city council approved the location earlier this week. The Fitch Family Aquatic Center would be constructed on property currently owned by the Iowa...
AMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141

Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
iheart.com

Iowa BBB Warns of Post Hail Storm Scammers

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Better Business Bureau in Des Moines is warning homeowners impacted by last week's hail storm about scammers. Chris Coleman, President of the Better Business Bureau in Des Moines, says the most common complaint about storm chasers is they demand a down payment, then vanish without doing any of the work. He says most of the scammers will pressure customers by saying unless there's a down payment, they'll be placed at the end of the line of service.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Rain chances returning to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Part of Grand Avenue in West Des Moines to Close Friday Night

(West Des Moines, IA) -- Weather permitting, part of Grand Avenue will be closed Friday night into early Saturday morning. The City of West Des Moines says crews will be working on an asphalt paving project on Grand Avenue between 8th and 14th Streets. The closure will be between 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday, August 27th. The intersections at 8th & Grand Avenue and 14th & Grand Avenue will remain open during paving operations.
KCCI.com

Des Moines to treat for mosquitos after West Nile virus detected

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is trying to mitigate mosquitoes because of West Nile virus. Clarke company started treatment Thursday night. City officials say it shouldn't hurt any humans in the process. "They spray with trucks where they have the chemical in the truck and it automatically mixes...
K92.3

Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa

All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale child hit by car

URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
URBANDALE, IA

