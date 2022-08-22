ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose Sharks re-sign RFA Noah Gregor to one-year deal

By Ethan Hetu
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jwl7C_0hR7hPlJ00
San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor (73) participates in pregame warmups against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks have reached an extension with one of their remaining restricted free agents, signing Noah Gregor to a one-year, one-way $950K deal. The deal was reported by The Nation Network’s Jason Gregor, who happens to be the Sharks forward’s uncle.

As noted by PuckPedia, the Gregor signing leaves Sharks with just $225K in cap space on their full 23-man roster, and the team still has one RFA player left to sign to a new contract: forward Jonah Gadjovich.

Gregor, 24, established himself as an NHLer last season. He got into 63 games for the Sharks, scoring eight goals and 23 points. A 2016 fourth-round pick, Gregor has been a bit of a development success story for San Jose, slowly growing from mid-round pick and WHL star to strong AHL contributor to useful NHLer.

Gregor is an offensively-oriented player who got a look on the Sharks’ power play last season and brought a combination of skill and grit to their lineup. Gregor’s overall profile is sure to be appreciated by new coach David Quinn and armed with this one-way deal Gregor will enter training camp on a stronger footing than ever before in his career. This deal will likely allow Gregor to focus his energy in training camp on building chemistry with his teammates and earning a greater role in the Sharks’ lineup, rather than simply attempting to earn a roster spot, as has been his focus in prior years.

The Sharks’ situation on the wings is decently unsettled, and Gregor will be competing for a role on a scoring-line role against other wingers such as Oskar Lindblom, Steven Lorentz, Luke Kunin, and Kevin Labanc. If he can find a way to hold down a spot next to one of the Sharks’ top two centers, Gregor could quickly outperform this contract’s $950K cap hit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free-agent profile for forward Sam Gagner

The 2007 NHL Draft ended up bringing many superstars into the league, most namely Patrick Kane, Max Pacioretty, P.K. Subban, Ryan McDonagh, and others, but one forgotten name from that class is Sam Gagner. After a 15-year NHL career that’s included 967 games and 505 points, the journeyman forward finds himself without a team for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Despite solid rookie season, why is Jonathan Dahlen still a free agent?

When the list of pending RFAs who were not being tendered a qualifying offer came out shortly after the deadline for teams to make the offer passed, plenty of interesting names headlined the list, such as Sonny Milano, Haydn Fleury, Brendan Lemieux, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, just to name a few. Some of those players went on to sign relatively strong free-agent contracts with other teams, Strome being the prime example; some returned to their teams at a cost more palatable to the organization, like Lemieux who signed for $1.35M over one year, less than the $1.65M qualifying offer he was due; and some players have yet to find a home.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free agent profile for center Paul Stastny

When the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup this year, they did so without a player who many thought a decade ago would be a long-term franchise cornerstone. That player is Paul Stastny, who, now 36 years old, remains a free agent almost a month after the signing period opened this offseason. After falling to the second round in the 2005 NHL Draft, Stastny blew the doors off the Avalanche franchise with three out of four 70-point seasons to begin his NHL career in 2007, 2008, and 2010.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov undergoes surgery to repair Achilles tendon, out for six months

Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov has had nothing but bad luck on the injury front lately. He missed all of last season due to a core muscle injury, and now the start of 2022-23 will be delayed as well as the team announced that the blueliner tore his right Achilles tendon in offseason training and underwent surgery on Wednesday. The procedure carries an estimated recovery time of six months.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sharks seeking second-round pick for goalie James Reimer

The annual goalie carousel at the beginning of free agency has come and gone but there still could be some trade activity involving netminders. San Jose still has three NHL goalies and while they’ve said they’d be comfortable keeping all three to start the season, that’s usually not an ideal scenario.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

San Jose Sharks announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season

The San Jose Sharks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, via a team release. In addition to the previously announced or reported hirings of David Quinn as head coach and Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach, the Sharks hired Scott Gordon as an assistant coach, Thomas Speer as their NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini as video coach.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Labanc
Person
Noah Gregor
Person
Luke Kunin
Person
Oskar Lindblom
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins re-sign center David Krejci to one-year deal

It’s not just Patrice Bergeron who is returning today. The Boston Bruins have also officially announced a new contract for David Krejci, bringing him back from overseas for another go-round with the club. The veteran forward has signed a one-year, $1M contract that includes an additional $2M in potential performance bonuses.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfa#Free Agents#The Sharks#The San Jose Sharks#The Nation Network#Puckpedia#Nhler#Whl#Ahl
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins expected to sign forward Pavel Zacha, avoid arbitration

With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci now officially signed, the Boston Bruins are almost complete for the 2022-23 season. Pavel Zacha sits as the team’s only unsigned restricted free agent, with an arbitration date set for Thursday. It appears as though they will not need that hearing after all, as PuckPedia reports that the Bruins are expected to sign Zacha to a one-year, $3.5M contract.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile for free-agent wing Evgeny Svechnikov

Once one of the more exciting prospects in hockey, Evgeny Svechnikov hasn’t fully developed into the talent the Detroit Red Wings were hoping for when they selected him 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Taken just after Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor and Thomas Chabot, Svechnikov was expected to be a dynamic threat just like those three, using his size and natural offensive talent to create, and capitalize on, offensive chances. Unfortunately, the enticing skillset he brought didn’t translate to the NHL and now, at age 25, the winger finds himself, for the second time in as many years, a UFA after failing to secure a qualifying offer.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile of free agent center Alex Galchenyuk

Much of the chatter in hockey circles these days focuses around the games best and most eccentric players like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, and Nikita Kucherov. Among these storied names, few seem to be talked about as much as former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk. The former Canadiens forward was seen as one of the most dynamic prospects in the 2012 NHL draft, a true center with game-breaking playmaking ability, and the future of the Canadiens franchise.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets sign Mason Appleton to three-year deal

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have avoided an arbitration hearing with forward Mason Appleton. He’s signed a three-year deal with the Jets worth a cap hit of $2.167M. He’ll be paid $2M in 2022-23 and receive $2.25M in the following two seasons. The Jets already...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Colton Sceviour signs in Switzerland

After more than 500 games in the NHL, Colton Sceviour is headed overseas. The veteran forward has signed a one-year contract with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, ending his time in North America for now. Sceviour, 33, found himself back in the minor leagues last season for the...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Oilers have held talks with center Sam Gagner

Earlier this month, Oilers GM Ken Holland mentioned that he’d like to add more depth to his roster although, for the time being, he doesn’t have the cap space to do so once he re-signs RFA Ryan McLeod. But that hasn’t stopped him from having discussions with free agents and Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal reports that one of the players they’ve spoken with is veteran winger Sam Gagner.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

The arbitration breakdown for Coyotes winger Lawson Crouse

It’s likely to be a long weekend for representatives of Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes as they prepare for a Monday morning arbitration hearing to decide the forward’s next contract, or perhaps try to settle it ahead of time. A veteran of six NHL seasons, Crouse has two more seasons as a RFA and had filed for arbitration ahead of the deadline for players to elect on July 17.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy