FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake Wells
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Columbia Star
Columbia members join newly organized National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims Branch organized and chartered in Greenville
With only two chapters of the National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims (NSSDP) in South Carolina, Columbia residents Faye Parks, Lynda Smith, Jean Smith, Norma Corley, Lily Richter, Ben Richter, Sarah Kirby, Betty Getgood, and Denise Lane have become charter members of the newest branch. The South Carolina...
Ms. South Carolina places 3rd in national Ms. Wheelchair competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCBD)- It was big weekend for Tatianna Davis who placed third in the national Ms. Wheelchair America competition and took home the top prize in the ‘Oustanding Speech’ category. Davis, an Anderson, S.C. native, was one of 21 women from across the United States who traveled to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete […]
charlestondaily.net
A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story
HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
abccolumbia.com
Give 8/28 fundraising events: Black Philanthropy Brunch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to give back to black led non-profits through the Give 8/28 fundraising events!. The BAMstrong Project non-profit organization is hosting “The Black Philanthropy Brunch” Saturday, August 27. It goes from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Vetropolitan restaurant at...
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
coladaily.com
Olde Country Buffet in West Columbia hosting grand opening celebration
Country food lovers will now be able to enjoy a special priced all you can eat buffet at lunch prices all weekend long at the new Olde Country Buffet located at 2250 Sunset Blvd in West Columbia. The home styled restaurant is hosting its grand opening weekend celebrations in Friday, Aug. 26 through 28.
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
abccolumbia.com
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Talley Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Talley Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
abccolumbia.com
All Pelion area schools eligible for no-cost meals
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Good news for parents with students in Pelion. According to a spokesperson for Lexington School Dist. One, the district is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the National School Lunch Program. Officials say that means participating schools will provide free breakfast and...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington leaders announce Virginia Hylton Park expansion and renovation
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The town of Lexington is renovating and expanding Virginia Hylton Park. During a groundbreaking ceremony council members shared what the community can expect from the project. The project comes in response to the population growth in Lexington. Mayor Steve MacDougall says the renovation includes a...
abccolumbia.com
Survey: SC among student debt leaders
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina is among the state’s with the most student loan debt. According to wallet-hub dot com, South Carolina ranks 9th when it comes to those still owing money on their education. The survey was based on factors like, student debt as a percentage of...
coladaily.com
Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale
It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
abccolumbia.com
SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In South Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pools, festivals and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Columbia’s pools are still open but the clock is ticking. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends, Saturdays...
wach.com
Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation
Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Cola Jazz Fest and Movies in the park
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Cola Jazz is holding a membership anniversary party Sunday at 701 Whaley. Up next, Cola Jazz Fest takes place September 24, 2022 from 6pm t0 10pm at the SC State Museum and on September 25, 2022 at the Hampton Preston Mansion.
