ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

A South Carolina Journal (1890 – 1946) – Howell Morrell and Mamie Boozer – A Christmas Love Story

HOWELL MORRELL AND MAMIE BOOZER – A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY. My name is Kathy Morrell Newman. I live on top of Horrell Hill in a two-story Victorian-style home my Grandfather built for my Grandmother. Howell Morrell bought a tract of heart pine in the Congaree Swamp and sent it to Mr. Corley’s lumber mill in Lexington. He built the outbuildings out of the unfinished wood and the house from the finished wood. It was his wedding present to Mamie Boozer.
abccolumbia.com

Give 8/28 fundraising events: Black Philanthropy Brunch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to give back to black led non-profits through the Give 8/28 fundraising events!. The BAMstrong Project non-profit organization is hosting “The Black Philanthropy Brunch” Saturday, August 27. It goes from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Vetropolitan restaurant at...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Cars
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices

LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hudson
abccolumbia.com

RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Talley Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Talley Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

All Pelion area schools eligible for no-cost meals

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Good news for parents with students in Pelion. According to a spokesperson for Lexington School Dist. One, the district is participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as part of the National School Lunch Program. Officials say that means participating schools will provide free breakfast and...
PELION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington leaders announce Virginia Hylton Park expansion and renovation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The town of Lexington is renovating and expanding Virginia Hylton Park. During a groundbreaking ceremony council members shared what the community can expect from the project. The project comes in response to the population growth in Lexington. Mayor Steve MacDougall says the renovation includes a...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Millionth#Automotive#Charity#Harvest Hope
abccolumbia.com

Survey: SC among student debt leaders

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina is among the state’s with the most student loan debt. According to wallet-hub dot com, South Carolina ranks 9th when it comes to those still owing money on their education. The survey was based on factors like, student debt as a percentage of...
COLLEGES
coladaily.com

Bargain hunters ready for Big Grab 50-mile yard sale

It might be treasure, trash or something in between, but there’s guaranteed to be a lot of it around Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro when the Big Grab yard sale opens for business Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10. The Big Grab is a 50-mile-long yard sale travelling a...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Governor McMaster signs Family Leave Bill into law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday morning Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Family Leave Bill into law. The law provides state employees with up to six weeks of paid family leave for the birth, adoption, or fostering of a child. The Governor’s Office provided a break-down of how the leave works....
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pools, festivals and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Columbia’s pools are still open but the clock is ticking. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends, Saturdays...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Rosewood church converted into apartments to be ready this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A place that used to be a house of worship in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood could soon be home for many in the Midlands if you’re looking. Columbia city leaders are working with developers and neighborhood leaders to make more homes available, and these units are part of the plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Chief Communications Officer Kathryn McPhail announces resignation

Lexington County School District One Interim Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait announces that Kathryn M. McPhail, the district’s chief communications officer, plans to resign as her husband accepted a new career opportunity which requires her family to move out of state in the fall. “Though this is an exciting opportunity...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Cola Jazz Fest and Movies in the park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Cola Jazz is holding a membership anniversary party Sunday at 701 Whaley. Up next, Cola Jazz Fest takes place September 24, 2022 from 6pm t0 10pm at the SC State Museum and on September 25, 2022 at the Hampton Preston Mansion.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy