ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Deuce Vaughn named preseason first team All-American

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icxyW_0hR7hNF500

NE KANSAS ( KSNT )- K-State junior running back Deuce Vaughn is a preseason All-American.

The five-foot-six shifty ball carrier was selected to the Associated Press All-America first team as an all-purpose player. Vaughn is one of three Big 12 players to make the first team. This isn’t the first time ‘All-American’ and ‘Deuce Vaughn’ have been used in the same sentence. As a sophomore he was a Consensus All-American and a first team Pro Football Focus All-American.

K-State basketball completes 2022-23 roster

The all-purpose player selection comes after Vaughn was one of just three players in the nation to tally both 1,000 or more rushing yards and over 400 yards. He ranked fourth in the country last fall with 22 touchdowns.

Vaughn averaged 108 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards per game last year. K-State football opens its season on Saturday, September 3 against South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Klieman explains why Martinez was named a captain

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football announced its 2022 team captains on Monday. The list includes first year ‘Cat Adrian Martinez. Martinez transferred to K-State from Nebraska. The six-foot-three QB was unable to participate in most spring activities as he continued to recover from shoulder surgery. Despite his short time in purple, the veteran QB has […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State calls on local talent at backup RB

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football has a stud in running back Deuce Vaughn. He was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. He was also a Consensus All-American in 2021 and named to the preseason all Big 12 team ahead of his upcoming junior campaign. The question for the Wildcats is […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State football announces team captains

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Monday. It’s an entirely new group of captains from last year after all of the ‘Cats 2021 captains graduated. This year’s group of captains is also two players larger than last year’s group. It will be Deuce Vaughn, Adrian Martinez, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

High School Football Preview 2022: Manhattan Indians

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a 9-2 season last year, Manhattan High has high expectations heading into the fall. “We have a group chat that’s ‘2022 State Champs.’ That’s the goal,” lineman Tate Hoover said. “You might’ve heard other people say we want to be state champs, and ultimately that’s the goal,” defensive back Dre […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KSNT News

Emporia High School football team under investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia football on field following investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia High School football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All America#The First Team#American Football#College Football#K State#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’

ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Authorities find missing girl, still looking for another

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department announced Tuesday confirmed Tuesday morning that one of two missing teen girls has been found. Alejandra has been located, but Trinity is still missing. She is 15 years old, stands about 5’02” and was last seen with red and black hair. Trinity may be in Manhattan, Fort Riley […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

2 KU football players arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that Wilson and Scott have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and no charges have been filed. LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two University of Kansas football players have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

KU baseball signs 18 transfers

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Students are back on KU’s campus, which means all 18 baseball transfers are officially Jayhawks. The group includes 10 pitchers, four infielders, three outfielders and a catcher. “Our staff is extremely excited with the group we were able to bring in, along with the guys that are returning,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs, others respond to death of Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a statement in reaction to the passing of former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson. Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Superbowl victory on Jan. 11, 1970. “My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

ESU defensive lineman receives inaugural Brexten Green scholarship

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia state wide receiver Brexten Green will continue to support and motivate his teammates. One of his best friends is the inaugural recipient. Emporia State football coaches, along with Green’s parents, chose defensive lineman Carter Richardson to be the first honoree. “Brexten was one of my closest friends for the past year,” […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee to get season-ending surgery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball announced Thursday that All-American center Ayoka Lee will be getting season-ending knee surgery. “I am devastated for Yokie,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a press release. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia scholarship honors student-athlete

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia State University walk-on football player will be remembered with a scholarship that represents the characteristics that made Brexten Green a “memorable member of the Hornet football team.” Carter Richardson, a defensive lineman from Elkhorn, Neb. will be the first recipient of the scholarship. Brexten Green, a wide receiver on the […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man indicted on firearms charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing federal charges over allegations he lied about who was going to receive several guns he purchased. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging Todd Hetherington, 26, with three counts of making false statements during […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy