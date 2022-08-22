Heavy Rain leave much of Texas underwater
NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – Heavy rain and flash flooding is threatening millions of people in the West. Many areas are suffering from severe drought, but the sudden downpour is too much, too quickly.
Cars were left stranded and submerged. On a Dallas interstate, where some people needed to be rescued as the water level rose to and past their windows. City officials are reporting some areas have seen up to ten inches in about 12 hours.
- Applications open for gas and well fund grants
- Lost hikers rescued in Blair County
- Oz campaign bites down on crudité: ‘If Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable, maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke’
- Pennsylvania places of worship prepare for mass shooters
- Somerset County event recognizes police department
A flash flood remains in effect for much of the Northern part of the state until this afternoon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0