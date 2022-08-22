ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police responding to reports of pedestrian struck near CUF

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash with injuries after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday night. The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at Central Parkway and Mohawk Place near Clifton. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, KY
Newport, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
WLWT 5

Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman

NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
WLWT 5

Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run

NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
NEWPORT, KY
TheDailyBeast

Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera

A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Wlwt#Roebling Point Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police on scene for reports of shots fired in Oakley

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on the scene of reported shots fired in Oakley Square near Rookwood Commons and Pavilion. According to dispatchers, a suspect was firing shots at police in the 3900 block of Millsbrae Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy