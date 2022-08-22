Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Newport police: Man who hit, killed cyclist on 12th Street Bridge turns himself in
The man who Newport police say hit and killed Gloria San Miguel while she was cycling Saturday has turned himself in, police announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Police said Mark Phipps, 60, of Covington, turned himself into police Thursday just before 1 p.m. “We want to do everything...
Police: Man found dead in crashed car on Central Parkway in Clifton
A man is dead after police discovered him shot in the chest inside of a vehicle on Central Parkway in Clifton on Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of pedestrian struck near CUF
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is responding to reports of a crash with injuries after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday night. The crash happened around 9:18 p.m. at Central Parkway and Mohawk Place near Clifton. This is a developing story that will be updated with information as...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for driver who struck man in Avondale hit-and-run
CINCINNATI — Several people who live in the Haddon Hall apartments said they recalled hearing a bruising collision between a man and a car Wednesday night on Reading Road in Avondale. "We thought he was gone," neighbor Catherine Bailey said. "We [were] all sitting on the porch. We [saw]...
WLWT 5
Police: Two arrests made in hit-and-run death of well known Covington woman
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Newport over the weekend. It happened around 12:24 a.m. when two cyclists were crossing the 11th Street Bridge from Newport into Covington. One of the cyclists, identified as Gloria San Miguel, was killed by a hit-and-run driver.
WLWT 5
Friends seeking justice for mother in fatal hit-and-run
NEWPORT, Ky. — Friends of the cyclist and mother who was killed while riding her bicycle are asking the person responsible to come forward. Gloria Dawn San Miguel was on the 11th Street Bridge Saturday morning when police say a car hit and killed her and then drove away.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after being found shot in his car near Cincinnati State; campus on lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on scene. It happened around 10 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash. Officers...
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
WLWT 5
55-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Avondale Wednesday night. According to police, around 8:58 p.m. district four units responded to the 3400 block of Reading Road on reports of an accident with a pedestrian struck. Investigators said the victim was...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dead, 2 others injured including 2-year-old following crash in Carthage
CINCINNATI — A multi-vehicle crash left one person dead and two others injured including a 2-year-old child in Carthage on Thursday. The crash happened along Anthony Wayne Avenue around 2:51 p.m., police said. According to police, a witness said the driver of a Kia Forte traveling southbound crossed the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest third person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a third person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m. on July 31 officers found a victim suffering from a gun shot would in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane. The victim, 44-year-old...
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects wanted for carjacking, theft in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Warren County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspects after five vehicles were stolen from the Montclaire subdivision in Deerfield Township. Security camera footage from the subdivision shows the moments two males casually walk up to residents' cars around 2:30 a.m Monday. "They...
Third suspect charged with murder in fatal West End shooting
The Homicide Unit charged 35-year-old Cordell Thompson with murder in connection to the death of Aaron Zander.
WLWT 5
Police on scene for reports of shots fired in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on the scene of reported shots fired in Oakley Square near Rookwood Commons and Pavilion. According to dispatchers, a suspect was firing shots at police in the 3900 block of Millsbrae Avenue. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
Elderly neighbors in Roselawn feel thefts are targeting their community
Some of the victims are on a fixed income and unable to afford the insurance deductibles required to secure replacements. The thefts leave them unable to get around.
WLWT 5
A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing delays along I-275
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-275 in Sharonville has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. An overturned vehicle is blocking lanes on the interstate in Sharonville, Thursday evening. The three left lanes along northbound I-275 between Mosteller Road...
WLWT 5
A crash with injuries is blocking a lane along southbound I-75 near Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along southbound I-75 near Cooper Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash with injuries is causing delays along the interstate near Lockland, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
Home security camera catches stranger grabbing 6-year-old in front of child's home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton man is accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-girl from her front yard, and it's all caught on camera. Footage from a security camera shows the child throwing out trash in a can by the curb outside of the family's home on East Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing 28-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing woman. According to CPD, Kadidra Ray Jean Roberts, 28, was last seen or heard from on Monday and was reported missing on Thursday. Roberts is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Won't Approve Immediate Barrier for Cyclists After Fatal Hit-and-Run
Two men have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 20 death of cyclist Gloria San Miguel.
