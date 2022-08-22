ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret, NJ

Amazon Warehouse Installs New AC After Employee Death

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFHav_0hR7gshP00
Patrick T. Fallon/Getty

Amazon employees at a New Jersey warehouse returned to a workplace with new fans and a massively upgraded air conditioning system—even though an employee death on Prime Day during a July heat wave was blamed by the company on a “personal medical condition,” according to NBC News. Workers at the Carteret warehouse photographed the massive new air ducts, more than twice the height of the nearby vending machines. They also said that more water and snackers were being handed out after Rafael Reynaldo Mota Frias, 42, died. “Amazon is an agency that reacts to situations. They’re not proactive,” one employee said. “They wait till something happens and then they act like they’re doing something.” An Amazon spokesperson said that “climate control systems constantly measure the temperature in our buildings, and our safety teams are empowered to take action to address any temperature-related issues.” Amazon has faced growing criticism from employees and activists who say that the warehouse working conditions are inhumane. In early August, OSHA inspectors added the Carteret facility to its probe investigating reported safety hazards at the company. Nearly 40,000 injuries occurred at the company in 2021, according to an April report by the Strategic Organizing Center, which also noted the company accounted for just shy of half of all industry injuries, despite employing 33 percent of the U.S.’ warehouse workers.

Comments / 17

feed m beans
2d ago

this associate that died had preexisting heart conditions...ignoring chest pains the day before as initially reported...overweight and bad plumbing isn't cured by conditioned air...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Carteret, NJ
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Air Conditioning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Nbc News
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
eenews.net

OSHA probe could put Amazon in hot seat

High temperatures in Amazon warehouses could soon attract attention from federal safety officials. Both the Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York have open investigations into the e-commerce giant for workplace safety hazards and have inspected warehouses in New York, Illinois, Idaho, Colorado and Florida. News reports suggest that, so far, the probes are focused on Amazon’s record-keeping about injury and illness, as well as its ergonomics program and powered industrial truck operations.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
ELECTRONICS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy