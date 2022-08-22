ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Kenosha police plead for community's help after shooting injures 3 people

By Mary Jo Ola
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztHIK_0hR7gp3E00

Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, three people were shot in the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue near Las Margaritas Bar. Two people were hospitalized while one person was treated and released.

"I wouldn't say shocked. It doesn't surprise me," said a local business owner who did not want to be identified. He was concerned about tying his business to the violence.

The owner was relieved that he and his crew left work earlier that night, but said the violence is concerning since there are times employees work after midnight.

"There's been a lot of changes in the neighborhood that it's not all good," he said.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument at a nearby bar and that everyone involved knows each other. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody.

Earlier this year and less than a mile away from this shooting, one person was killed and three were hurt in the parking lot of Coins Sports Bar.

Kenosha police posted an impassioned plea on its Facebook page saying, "We need the community to step up and talk to police before this stuff happens! Guns don't belong in bars or in the hand of intoxicated people."

It went on to say, "Every victim of senseless shootings is cared for by someone."

The local alderwoman declined TMJ4's request for an interview but said she and others are working with the mayor and police to address violence.

Police say they are getting little cooperation from the people involved in this weekend's shooting and need help piecing together what led up to it. Call police or Crimestoppers with information at 262-656-7333.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun, shooting at four people | Crime and courts

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a woman’s gun after assaulting her, and then fired the gun at four people. Mercede L. Marshall, 29, of the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly ending safety, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony count of theft of movable property, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of theft.
WISN

Gunman opens fire on elderly neighbors, killing 1 woman, injuring others

MILWAUKEE — A gunman captured on camera opened fire Wednesday night on his elderly neighbors, killing one of them. The family identified the victim as 82-year-old Shirley Mallory. Her husband, sister and family friend were also shot. Police said the suspected gunman then set his own house on fire. He's on the loose, but the police know who he is.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Guns#Violent Crime#Coins Sports Bar
WISN

Woman, 82, killed in quadruple shooting; suspect's house burned

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman, 82, died after someone shot four people near 22nd and Center streets Wednesday night. Police got the shooting report a 9:19 p.m. Three other victims, a woman, 88, and two men aged 65 and 85, all suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.
wlip.com

One Dead After Waukegan Police Involved Shooting

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a police involved shooting in Waukegan. Authorities say they were called to a neighbor dispute just before 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Glen Court . An officer arrived on scene to find a fence on fire,...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wtmj.com

Quadruple shooting, fire on city’s northside

A quadruple shooting on Milwaukee’s north-side leaves an 82 year old woman dead and three others injured. Milwaukee police say they are looking for a known suspect after shots were fired near 22nd and Center Wednesday night. Fire crews were also called to the scene because of a large fire at the same location.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy