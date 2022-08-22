ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police search for missing 13-year-old in possible distress

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Barack Obama Burton-Watkins.

Police said he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Burton-Watkins is 13 years old and was last seen on August 20 at approximately 11:30 p.m. near the 7100 block of Overhill Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone with information regarding Barack Obama Burton-Watkins and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com

