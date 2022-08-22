Dunbar High School Football coach under investigation by FBI for overtime fraud
Lawrence Smith, Dunbar High School's football coach, is under investigation by the FBI for timecard and overtime fraud.
The football coach is also a school police detective. According to online records , Smith earned about $94,000 in overtime pay between October 2020 and October 2021.
This news comes after Smith was suspended due to a hazing incident in 2014, where he was handed a one-year suspension. He was eventually reinstated.
Smith was also a two-time head coach of the year for the Baltimore Ravens High School. After receiving this designation, he was awarded a $2,000 donation towards the school's football program.
The program saw seven championships under Smith's leadership.
Mayor Brandon Scott made a brief comment about the investigation:Mayor Scott gives statement on Dunbar coach being investigated
Comments / 0