Virginia Beach, VA

Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected to survive

The officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CHYQmS. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk. Cox piloting mobile cell service in Hampton Roads. Average Fall temperatures are warming across the …. Camden Co. Schools make security...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man dies in head-on crash in James City County

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old Chesapeake man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County. James City County police responded to the crash at the Olde Towne Road Overpass around 7:50 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday afternoon as Jory Johnson. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Morning Announcements: Hampton City Schools

Hampton highlights their cafeteria workers in this morning announcement. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave Wednesday …. Stolen car ends up with lots of stolen checks, bullets, …. Local leaders address climate change. Sailors help set up Chesapeake classroom ahead of …. Gunnar Henderson gets major league call up.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Person shot on Sojourner Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police responded to an overnight shooting in the Jenkins neighborhood on Thursday. According to dispatch, they were notified of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sojourner Court. 10 On Your Side learned that one victim sustained non life-threatening...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
NORFOLK, VA

