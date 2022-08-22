Read full article on original website
34 Fun Fall 2022 Activities in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
Police seeking men involved in ‘significant incident’ on Atlantic Ave in Virginia Beach
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for residents' help identifying the men believed to be involved in what they are calling a "significant incident."
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
‘Senior Wednesdays’ returns to Virginia Zoo; guests 62 and older get free admission
Senior Wednesdays are coming back to the Virginia Zoo.
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Downtown Hampton park to close until at least 2024 due to I-64 widening project
The park will close beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, as part of the widening of Interstate 64 and the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.
Suffolk councilman says he asked for test after sister died of cancer, turns out he had it too
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk councilman says he asked for test after sister …. The perfect match: How a young 10 On Your Side viewer …. Hampton business owner helping employees left without …. Suspect accused of deadly VB bar fight granted $50k …. Newport News police officer...
'Significant incident' at Oceanfront was stabbing, source says
Virginia Beach police are looking for help to identify two men believed to have been involved in what they are calling a "significant incident" at the Oceanfront on August 21. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CPp9Yi.
Norfolk men accused of robbing, assaulting woman in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people from Norfolk were arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in Virginia Beach. Taquan Robinson, 18, Taveon Calhoun, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected to survive
The officer sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CHYQmS. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave, expected …. Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk. Cox piloting mobile cell service in Hampton Roads. Average Fall temperatures are warming across the …. Camden Co. Schools make security...
Fox tests positive for rabies in James City County
According to The Hampton & Peninsula Health District, a fox attacked a cat on August 26 and residents reported several sightings in James City County.
Chesapeake man dies in head-on crash in James City County
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 34-year-old Chesapeake man died Wednesday morning in a crash on Humelsine Parkway in James City County. James City County police responded to the crash at the Olde Towne Road Overpass around 7:50 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified Wednesday afternoon as Jory Johnson. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
Morning Announcements: Hampton City Schools
Hampton highlights their cafeteria workers in this morning announcement. Norfolk police officer shot on Vincent Ave Wednesday …. Stolen car ends up with lots of stolen checks, bullets, …. Local leaders address climate change. Sailors help set up Chesapeake classroom ahead of …. Gunnar Henderson gets major league call up.
Person shot on Sojourner Court in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police responded to an overnight shooting in the Jenkins neighborhood on Thursday. According to dispatch, they were notified of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sojourner Court. 10 On Your Side learned that one victim sustained non life-threatening...
13newsnow.com
Overnight shooting in Newport News
Officers were called to Sojourner Court around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim is expected to be okay.
Home struck by gunfire on Maltby Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a home in the Bruce’s Park area of Norfolk was struck by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers responded around 9:15 a.m. to the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue, just north of Booker T. Washington High, and found the home damaged by gunfire. No...
VB man’s stolen car ends up with lots of bullets, passports, stolen checks, gun magazine
Virginia Beach resident Corey Best was upset and shocked when he came out to his driveway and his car had been stolen in the middle of the afternoon. He couldn't believe what he found in the car when he went to pick it up in Norfolk.
East Coast Surfing Championship a reminder why three Virginia Beach surfers love the sports
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) - The sound of crashing waves at the end of August usually signals it's time for the East Coast Surfing Championship. 10-year-old McCauley Hoover barely remembers what life was like before she took on her first wave. "My sister, she's a big surfer," Hoover said. "I...
Meals on Wheels Needs Your Help
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Meals on Wheels of Virginia Beach needs your help to continue serving the community. Visit their website to learn more!
2 displaced after house fire in Deep Creek section of Chesapeake
Chesapeake firefighters were called to the scene of a residential structure fire after they received a call at 5:22 p.m. for the 2700 block of Deerbrook Court in the Deep Creek section of the City.
