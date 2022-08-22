ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Tamarac, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Coral Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Local police officer charged after strangling woman in front of children

Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

‘I kept swinging’: Mother of 3 fights back against Broward robber

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A mother of three fought back when a robber tried to steal her gold chain at a North Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday. “I’m cutting the corner to walk into the store and he grabs the back of my chain like this,” the victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.
Click10.com

Cellphone video shows aftermath of shooting at stoplight in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A shooting in Hialeah is under investigation and video showing the aftermath of the incident is leading to even more questions. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Was it road rage?. It’s not yet known, but what neighbors and drivers saw Wednesday morning was...
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO detention deputy accused of bringing drugs into Main Jail for inmate

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning on accusations that she was bringing drugs into the Main Jail. According to a BSO news release, a confidential informant notified detectives that Deputy Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was possibly in a relationship with an inmate and was bringing unknown contraband into the Main Jail.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
PAHOKEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen

Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
