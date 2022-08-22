Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ involving boy walking to school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were called to Northside Elementary School Friday morning regarding a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed. Officers arrived at the school at 120 NE 11th St. around 7:40 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a 7-year-old student said he...
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri found not guilty in 2019 rough arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have found former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri not guilty of using excessive force during a rough arrest in 2019. 7News cameras captured Barbieri as he broke down in tears as the verdict was read in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.
Click10.com
Store clerk arrested for allegedly firing gun at customer he accused of stealing candy
MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a convenience store clerk after they said he fired a gun at a customer. It happened late Wednesday night at the Dolphin Food Market on Northwest 46th Street in Miami. According to authorities, the victim told police that the store clerk, identified...
Click10.com
Cruz’s threat to stab elementary teacher, aide was not ‘serious aggressive’ behavior, psychiatrist says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter’s defense team that is trying to persuade jurors to reject the death penalty as punishment for the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School called a psychiatrist who treated him from 2008 to 2011 to testify on Thursday in Broward County court.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
850wftl.com
Local police officer charged after strangling woman in front of children
Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
Click10.com
‘I kept swinging’: Mother of 3 fights back against Broward robber
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A mother of three fought back when a robber tried to steal her gold chain at a North Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday. “I’m cutting the corner to walk into the store and he grabs the back of my chain like this,” the victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.
Click10.com
Cellphone video shows aftermath of shooting at stoplight in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – A shooting in Hialeah is under investigation and video showing the aftermath of the incident is leading to even more questions. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Was it road rage?. It’s not yet known, but what neighbors and drivers saw Wednesday morning was...
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
Click10.com
Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
Click10.com
BSO detention deputy accused of bringing drugs into Main Jail for inmate
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning on accusations that she was bringing drugs into the Main Jail. According to a BSO news release, a confidential informant notified detectives that Deputy Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was possibly in a relationship with an inmate and was bringing unknown contraband into the Main Jail.
cbs12.com
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
Click10.com
Suspect gets 16 years in jail for running over and killing elderly man at Everglades Holiday Park
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man charged with murder decided to change his plea from not guilty to no contest, which led to a prison sentence. Kyle Hannover was arrested in April of 2016 on a second-degree murder charge. According to police, Hannover got into a dispute...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after 2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning. It happened in a residential area off Northwest Second Avenue and 157th Street. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, at which point two...
Second Miami police officer arrested in three day period
One officer faced an internal affairs probe and was suspended with pay while another was arrested on a DUI and drug charge.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man stabs victim to ‘point of near amputation,’ police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with attempted, premeditated murder after police said he stabbed another man multiple times following an argument Monday, critically wounding him. According to a police report, 37-year-old Christopher Colmore Carter and another man got in a verbal argument outside...
Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen
Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
