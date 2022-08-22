ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Family of Rebecca Kerr fighting to keep Stark County killer in prison

By Bob Jones
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v8DCw_0hR7fx4p00

Melissa Kerr-Binius was only 8-years-old when she witnessed her mother's murder in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township.

Rebecca Kerr was shot multiple times near the intersection of Perry Drive Southwest and Southway Street Southwest on February 15, 1980.

While Kerr-Binius doesn't have many memories of her mom, she remembers exactly what happened on that tragic day.

"Every second. I can close my eyes and see it all replay. That's never gone away."

Kerr-Binius, now 50-years-old and a married grandmother, is determined to keep the killer, Lincoln Mabry, in prison until the day he dies.

"I can't forgive. I can't forget. I can't move past," she said. "He knows all the things that he did and he knows his evil and he deserves to be where he is."

According to Kerr-Binius, Mabry followed Rebecca from her job to the home of the family's babysitter.

Kerr-Binius recalls Mabry forcing her and her mom back into Rebecca's car. She drove to the gas station and tried to run from the car, but that's when Mabry opened fire.

"I remember her jumping out and him jumping out after her and shooting and then telling me, "Go on, go out there with your mom.'"

Mabry was sentenced to 15 years to life. He was denied parole in 2017.

On September 1, a parole board hearing panel will determine if Mabry should go before the full parole board. If that happens, he could be released from prison, which Kerr-Binius can't imagine.

"I don't know what that would mean to me. I try not to think about that," she said.

Rebecca's family has started a petition asking for signatures to block a potential parole. Kerr-Binius has also been sharing the petition on social media.

Click to sign the petition .

"The more people that respond to the parole board and react to this situation, the more likely they are to decide that he needs to remain in prison," she said.

Kerr-Binius believes Mabry, who is now 81-years-old, deserves to die behind bars and her fight to keep him locked up is for the mom she barely knew.

"I think she would be proud because that's the only reason I'm doing it is for her justice because, boy, it's a tough thing to do."

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said his office will be submitting a letter to the Ohio Parole Board opposing Mabry's release.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman pushes to keep her mother’s killer behind bars

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a Perry Township woman murdered in 1980 is now fighting to make sure her killer is not granted parole. Becky Kerr was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Feb. 15, 1980 at a gas station at the intersection of Southway Street SW and Perry Drive SW in Perry Township.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Perry Drive Southwest
newsonthegreen.com

Mom calls damage to girl ‘irreparable’

Dustin Kaczmark apologized for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl and said he was taking full responsibility for his actions, but the girl’s mother called the damage he had done to the girl “irreparable.”. “I can’t do anything to change what happened,” he said. Kaczmark, 24,...
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman gets 65 days in jail for animal cruelty charges

A Sebring woman has been given jail time for endangering children and animal cruelty charges. Ashley Crawford, 42, pleaded no contest to five counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals and one count of endangering children. Crawford was arrested on August 7 after police did a welfare check on her home...
SEBRING, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in assault at Jayland Walker protest

City police have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of attacking a motorcyclist during a protest outside the police station on July 26. Bryan L. Robertson, 34, of Akron, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop near Annadale Avenue and Exchange Street on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated riot, according to a police report.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

More details released about Holmes Co. crash/suicide

Authorities in Holmes County are releasing more information about the incident this week in which a Massillon man intentionally caused a head-on collision and then killed himself. Investigators say the vehicle that 33-year old Timothy Ellsworth struck was being driven by his ex-girlfriend and he was undoubtedly targeting her. Following the crash, Ellsworth got out of his vehicle, walked up to his ex’s car and fatally shot himself. It wasn’t the first time that Ellsworth had used a vehicle as a weapon. He was convicted in 2014 of intentionally ramming his truck into a vehicle driven by a relative of his then-fiancee.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Intentionally Caused ‘Accident’

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no accident. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators say 33-year-old Timothy Ellsworth of Lawrence Township purposely drove head on into his former girlfriend’s vehicle on Route 241 just outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Witnesses say he then walked up to...
MILLERSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy