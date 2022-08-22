Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.

1 DAY AGO