FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Sam Reid marks a halfway milestone in eating nothing but Taco Bell for 30 daysCheryl E PrestonLexington, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
WSET
Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
WSET
20-year-old with Autism found after running away during house fire in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna on Thursday morning. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They said they got the call at 12:23...
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man
According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.
cbs19news
Arrest made in connection with house fire in Lake Monticello community
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Palmyra is facing charges in connection with a house fire in the Lake Monticello community. The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Michael Joseph Taylor is facing several charges in connection with the Tuesday morning fire. Crews responded to the...
wfxrtv.com
4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
Virginia State Trooper hurt, Chesterfield driver charged in crash
Randolfo W. Santos, 54, of North Chesterfield, was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and improper passing on a shoulder.
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WDBJ7.com
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney discusses gun violence after child injured in shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following a Tuesday night shooting that sent a four-year-old girl to the hospital, WFXR News spoke with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, Bethany Harrison, about the rising gun violence in the Hill City, as well as the rest of Virginia. Harrison...
WSET
No bomb found after 'Airdrop' threat at Alleghany County high school
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office said no bombs were found after a threat at an area high school on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said a ”bomb threat” was communicated to students at Alleghany High School by ”Airdrop”.
WSET
Lynchburg man uses passion for hunting to give back, provide food to the community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg man is using his passion for hunting to do some good in the Hill City community. On Monday, Aaron Means took to a Lynchburg Facebook group, Living in Lynchburg, with an offer for those in need. "I would like to bless a family...
altavistajournal.com
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
WSET
Botetourt Co. road deemed 'impassable' by VDOT, impacts school bus route
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road in Botetourt county was immediately closed until further notice following some extensive damage on Thursday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation shared a post on Facebook, concerning Highland Drive, near the intersection with Sanderson Road in the county. VDOT said this is...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke woman doesn’t allow her mental illness to stop her passion for serving people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman who has dedicated her life to serving people experiencing homelessness is sharing where this passion developed and how she closely relates to those dealing with these kinds of struggles. Dawn Sandoval, 55, is the founder of The Least of These Ministry or TLOT,...
WDBJ7.com
Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
timesvirginian.com
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
