ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Illegal Drugs
wfxrtv.com

4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WDBJ7.com

Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

No bomb found after 'Airdrop' threat at Alleghany County high school

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office said no bombs were found after a threat at an area high school on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said a ”bomb threat” was communicated to students at Alleghany High School by ”Airdrop”.
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
WSET

Botetourt Co. road deemed 'impassable' by VDOT, impacts school bus route

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road in Botetourt county was immediately closed until further notice following some extensive damage on Thursday night. The Virginia Department of Transportation shared a post on Facebook, concerning Highland Drive, near the intersection with Sanderson Road in the county. VDOT said this is...
WDBJ7.com

Man facing charges after firing in front of Lynchburg business

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Officers patrolling the downtown area of the Hill City Sunday observed a man fire a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden. Lynchburg Police say the man tried to flee, but was taken into custody. Chadwick Austin Turner, 33 of Lynchburg, is charged...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy