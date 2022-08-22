It's time for another Wordle guide to try and break up that mid-week slump that I'm sure many of us are up against right now. This puzzle, #438, is also the last one for the month of August, so that's just another reason for players to get it right. The Wordle on August 31 is a common word that every player will know in one way or another. However, there is a tricky aspect to this answer that could very well trip some players up along the way to continuing their streak.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO