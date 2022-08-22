Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
WSFA
State-of-the-art classroom, lab complex comes to Auburn’s campus
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new state-of-the-art Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex (ACLC) has made its way to Auburn University’s campus. The ACLC is a new 151,000-square-foot facility across from The Edge at Central Dining and Auburn Amphitheater. It features adaptable classroom spaces, labs, relaxation and study areas. It...
WSFA
Troy University band gets new uniforms
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s band is getting new uniforms after 15 years. Band director Mark Walker said it was time for change, as some band members were passing out at games from the heat. “Its a much more comfortable uniform. It’s about a third as light as...
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
WSFA
Ala. higher education leader supports loan forgiveness; others react
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s plan to erase anywhere from $10,000-$20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans has left many college students in Alabama hopeful. “I took out a loan when COVID started, and that would help out a lot,” said Joshua Jenkins, a senior...
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
WSFA
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
WSFA
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
WSFA
Tallassee Fire Department gets over $23K for new gear
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New lifesaving equipment is headed to the Tallassee Fire Department. It was all made possible by a large grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The department is getting new gear. Their current gear is outdated and nearly 15 years old. “The National Fire Protection...
alabamaageline.gov
Class Of 2022 Inducted Into Alabama Senior Citizens Hall Of Fame
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
selmasun.com
City retirees to receive one-time bonus, Fire Department to get new extrication tools
Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from. The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give...
WSFA
Governor's House Hotel - Montgomery
A drawing of the Alabamian Motel, later named the Governor's House Hotel, on Montgomery's East South Boulevard, April 10, 1963. Thieves targeted a number of East Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible.
Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog
Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
WSFA
First Alert: Rain coverage dips slightly for the Alabama weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Up front - there will still be a healthy amount of showers and thunderstorms around the state Friday through the upcoming weekend. But, there won’t be AS much rain as we’ve seen over the last few days. In fact, we now have a new record - August 25, 2022 (aka yesterday) was the wettest August 25 on the historical record in Montgomery. That record dates back to the late 1800s.
WSFA
Missing boater’s body found on Lake Martin
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a man who went missing on Lake Martin has been found, according to law enforcement. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was found about 200 yards from his campsite at the park. McKinney reportedly drowned in Lake Martin near the Wind Creek State Park between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Courthouse News Service
Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Republican Party Issues Statement on Arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr.
The Alabama Republican Party has issued a statement regarding the arrest of Perry Hooper, Jr., of Montgomery on a first-degree sex abuse charge. Hooper is a member of the State Republican Party Executive Committee. That group has nearly 200 members statewide, according to the state party’s website. Jeannie Burniston,...
