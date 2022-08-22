ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
WAFB

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after 2018 homicide in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded guilty for shooting and killing someone in Plaquemine back in 2018. According to officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Dexter Young pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the Iberville Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning, August 31.
WAFB

Domestic dispute ends in deadly shooting, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed during a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, according to emergency responders. The shooting happened on Foster Road near Comite Drive. According to EBRSO, two men had weapons, and one person was shot in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.
WAFB

Man arrested for Glen Oaks Drive homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge detectives with the help of the U.S Marshals have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on Glen Oaks Drive Sunday, August 28. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the...
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
wbrz.com

Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway

PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
WAFB

BRPD outlines allegations against 4 of its officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department on Thursday evening (Sept. 1) outlined allegations against two police officers it arrested earlier in the day. One of the officers is accused of leaking confidential information to drug dealers while the other is accused of assaulting a female suspect. The department also detailed allegations against two other now former officers who are accused of wrongdoing.
wbrz.com

18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Children on school bus involved in multi-vehicle accident in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7 a.m., at LA 964 and Meadow Glen Ave. LSP said that two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Children were...
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

