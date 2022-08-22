SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."

