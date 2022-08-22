Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Toledo Public Schools shares how they’re allocating American Rescue Plan funds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Rescue Plan has allocated millions of dollars to schools nationwide, and Toledo Public Schools got a good amount from the government. The treasurer of TPS, Ryan Stechschulte, said the district can receive up to $192 million. So far they’ve used over $100 million.
13abc.com
Sylvania Schools approves controversial bussing plan amid lawsuit
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania School District continues to iron out the details of what transportation for this academic year will be. During a school board meeting on Monday, board members approved the district’s 2022 to 2023 bus stop plan. However, according to a district official, the transportation plan could be subjected to change as the district awaits the outcome of mediation talks. The mediation was prompted by two private school parents who object to the newly approved transportation plan.
13abc.com
Rossford parents are still upset over school bus route change
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc first told you about some Rossford school parents who were upset about a bus route change in the Friendly Village neighborhood a few weeks ago. Now that the school year has started, parents say their fears have been realized. In previous years kids were picked...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
Sylvania stakeholders' meeting poses ideas for downtown improvement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
13abc.com
TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene
President Biden says student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. Critics fear it will worsen inflation. BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Biden announces up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for eligible borrowers and an additional $10,000...
Maumee rail crossings on Conant, Kingsbury to close Monday for 5 to 7 days
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to Conant Street construction projects that aired on June 27, 2022. Maumee police announced the closure of railroad crossings on Conant Street and Kingsbury Road, beginning as early as Thursday, Aug. 25. Transportation company Norfolk Southern...
sent-trib.com
BG pay-to-participate fees going directly to athletics
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved moving high school athletic pay-to-participate fees to be under the direction of the athletic director. The action took place at the regular board meeting on Tuesday with a motion from board vice president Ryan Myers, and seconded by board member Norman Geer, which passed by a vote of 4-1, with board member Tracy Hovest voting against the change.
nbc24.com
Toledo woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives made an arrest Friday related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
13abc.com
Maumee Senior Center to hold free Health and Wellness Fair
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maumee Senior Center is holding its annual community Health and Wellness Fair next month. The Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maumee Senior Center located at 2430 S. Detroit Ave. “We are so excited to...
13abc.com
Study examines Toledo airport impact on local economy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas Port Authority engaged with BGSU’s Center for Regional Development to conduct an economic impact analysis for the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport (TOL) and the Toledo Executive Airport (TDZ). According to the study, in 2021, TOL supported over 2,900 jobs and over...
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
UPDATE: Toledo woman in custody after charges of firing gun at Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Vanessa Hutchen is in custody, Toledo police said. She was booked at 3:25 a.m on Friday morning. She is expected in court at 9 a.m on Friday. Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent.
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
13abc.com
Sentencing Friday for Toledo man accused of running fraudulent funeral services
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
fcnews.org
Four inducted into Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame
The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The 2022 inductees are Nathan Andre, Bill Copeland, Sylvia Kreuz, and Melvin Nofziger. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize...
13abc.com
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
13abc.com
“Blue” tackles issues of race and police violence through opera
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Telling the story of a tragedy that’s all too familiar is “Blue,” an American opera put on by the Toledo Opera at the Valentine Theatre. It’s one of the few places in the country where Blue has taken life since it premiered in 2019 because of COVID, and the show continues to speak to audiences.
