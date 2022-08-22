Read full article on original website
WSET
Franklin Co. Board appoints interim Snow Creek District seat ahead of November election
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors appointed Mrs. Janet H. Mitchell to fill the vacant Snow Creek District seat on an interim basis. “It was gratifying to have received 11 applications of interest for the interim position as...
WSET
Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
WSET
Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
WSET
Firefighters gather in Bedford to train, prepare a plan for large downtown fires
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department hosted a training class for downtown fires on Tuesday. The department said they looked at water supply and building hazards in the town. "We preplanned for large fires and looked at roof access and how we would top vent for each...
WSET
Students have not received P-EBT benefits due to VDSS delay: Lynchburg Social Services
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks across the state have been shorted out of hundreds of dollars to spend on food this week. “We recognize that people are incredibly frustrated and we hope that this is handled very quickly for them,” said April Watson, Deputy Director of Social Services.
WSET
Cause of Roanoke fire that caused $43,000 in damages deemed accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, August 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1400 block of Melrose Ave for reports of a fire at a home in the area. Arriving units said they found smoke showing, and upon search located a fire in the kitchen which was quickly extinguished.
WSET
MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
WSET
New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
WSET
Lane closed on 460 after multi-vehicle crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A lane on 460 is closed after a crash in Bedford County near Villamont road. Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT the west right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSET
Sheriff's Office looking for stolen RV, suspect in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a stolen RV. On Sunday, around 7 a.m., deputies said the RV pictured below was stolen from the 1200 block of N. Old Moneta Road. The RV is described as a 2006 white Winnebago with...
WSET
Heroism award given to man for helping Campbell Co. deputy arrest suspect
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is expressing its gratitude to a man who jumped in to help in a vital situation. On Tuesday, Sheriff Clark awarded Matthew Mitchell with the heroism award for his recent act of bravery jumping in to help one of their deputies with an arrest.
WSET
I-81 tractor trailer crash in Roanoke County causes traffic delays
Traffic is slowed in Roanoke County after a crash on Interstate 81 closed the north right lane. Traffic cams show traffic still progressing slowly through the area of the tractor trailer crash.
WSET
Working to determine cause of Fifth St. fire, LFD sends samples to crime lab for testing
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Fire Department investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire on Fifth Street over the weekend. "Look how much damage is done," said Franklin Smith, property owner of the well-known spot where the blaze broke out. Destruction and burnt debris are all...
WSET
Roanoke organization receive $550k from the U.S. DOJ to combat gun violence in the city
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded Carilion Clinic, Family Service of Roanoke Valley, and Total Action for Progress (TAP) three unique grants aimed at addressing the impacts of gun violence in Roanoke. Combined, the grants total $550,000. “This funding is meaningful for our...
WSET
'Cops 'N Bobbers:' Bring your kids fishing with Lynchburg police officers!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Do you have any kids between the ages of 7 and 13? If you do, they're invited to Cops 'N Bobbers with the Lynchburg Police Department!. Scheduled for September 17, Cops and Bobbers is presented by Lynchburg Police and Human Kind. Trophies are offered for...
WSET
Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
WSET
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
WSET
Overdose & Fatalities in VA
Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
WSET
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office was searching for a teen with autism in the Forest area of Bedford County on Wednesday. As of 3:38 p.m., the Sheriff told ABC13 that Ethan Keys had been found. They said Keys is a 14-year-old boy, who was...
WSET
Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
