ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WSET

Lynchburg City employees can now ride for free on public buses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg and Greater Lynchburg Transit Company announced Wednesday that City Employees will enjoy free ridership on public buses beginning on Thursday. "Considering gas prices, lack of motor vehicle stock, and as such, the heightened expense of motor vehicles, and an array of...
WSET

Roanoke Co. launches McAfee Knob shuttle service, aims to improve hiker experience

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to launch its new McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle Service. Speakers included Martha B. Hooker, Roanoke County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Raymond D. Smoot, Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Wendy K. Janssen, Superintendent of Appalachian National Scenic Trail; and Lisa and Brian Sink, Ride Source.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Amherst County, VA
WSET

MedExpress closes its Linkhorne Drive location to consolidate

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a MedExpress patient, make note of this. The MedExpress location on Linkhorne Drive closed its doors today. In a statement sent out to patients, they said - they plan on combining some of their locations to help make the most of their resources and provide care to a higher volume of patients.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

New business alert: 'The Shack' now open in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a new business in Bedford County. This business is called "The Shack" it's a new spot on Moneta Road that advertises antiques, art, collectibles, old stuff, plants, and glass, the county's Office of Economic Development said. They also said that they have...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Supervisors#County Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSET

Rocky Mount DMV to close for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Thursday is the last day before the Rocky Mount DMV Customer Service Center will close for renovations for two weeks. Scheduled to reopen on September 15, the DMV's interior renovation will mean residents will have to travel elsewhere for their usual needs from the office.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSET

Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSET

Overdose & Fatalities in VA

Fatal drug overdose remains the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia, with recent data revealing that 76.5% of these deaths are due to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. In response, local leaders in Lynchburg are teaming up in support of the international movement that is recognizing and responding to the rise in overdose deaths.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke Co. crash that injured 2 spills pumped sewage across the ground

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Police, Fire, and Rescue were on the scene of a crash in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road on Tuesday evening. Officers said there was a single-vehicle crash. They said the vehicle was a septic truck that went off the road and down a steep embankment with two people in the car.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy