Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for teen who allegedly threatened nurse with knife
(ABC 6 News) – A warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of threatening a Mayo Clinic nurse with a knife. Ramon Olinixyali Riba-Marmolego Jr. failed to appear in court Wednesday, according to Olmsted County records. Riba-Marmolego Jr. is accused of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and...
Southern Minnesota News
Police seeking ‘mentally ill & dangerous’ patient last seen at River Hills Mall
Mankato police are asking the public for help in locating a St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient. Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, was last seen during a supervised community outing at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. yesterday. Rowland is a court-committed patient who is mentally ill and dangerous, according...
KIMT
Dodge County crash send Cannon Falls man to the hospital
WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cannon Falls man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened around 5:42 pm Wednesday on Highway 30. The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Robert Elwood, 47, was driving east when he lost control coming around a curve near mile marker 194. The State Patrol says Elwood went off the road and rolled his vehicle multiple times before coming to a stop.
swnewsmedia.com
Man charged after allegedly attacking Mystic Lake Casino security with two-by-four
Police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked security workers with two large pieces of wood at Mystic Lake Casino on Saturday, Aug. 13. Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint.
KEYC
New Ulm Battery to fire six rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday
Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody. A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient, Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been found and taken into custody.
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard. The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
fox9.com
Single-punch death perpetrator found not guilty of manslaughter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with throwing a single punch that led to the death of another was found guilty of assault charges and not guilty of manslaughter. In a trial that began on Aug. 16, a jury found Emmanuel Ejiro Ogboru, 24, guilty of fifth-degree assault after charges alleged in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021, police responded to North Memorial Medical Center for a reported assault near Lowry Avenue North and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
fox9.com
8-year-old dies after being struck by pick-up, driver arrested
SHAKOPEE MDEWAKANTON SIOUX RESERVATION, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 8-year-old girl was killed and a 47-year-old is behind bars following a crash on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation Monday evening. According to the Prior Lake Police Department, the 47-year-old was driving a pick-up truck when he stuck the 8-year-old who...
KIMT
Hammer attack in southern Minnesota sends man to prison
MANKATO, Minn. - A hammer attack on an elderly victim in Blue Earth County is sending a man to prison. Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 35 of Evan, was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years and five months in prison. McMurtrey pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and charges of second-degree assault and first-degree aggravated robbery were dismissed.
Eden Prairie mall put on lockdown after man fatally shoots himself inside store
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – A Twin Cities mall went on lockdown for a couple of hours Monday night after a man fatally shot himself inside a store.Eden Prairie police say officers were called to Eden Prairie Center at about 7:25 p.m. after there was a "report of a shot fired" inside the Scheels sporting goods store. Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the store from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The lockdown was lifted at about 9:20 p.m. Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett says the investigation is "active and fluid," and he noted that several members of...
Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport
The appeal has been canceled after the child’s mother was located. "The child has been identified and her mother has been found safe," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced. "Thanks to all who shared the alert and provided info that helped investigators identify the child and locate her relatives."
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
KIMT
Weekend standoff in SE Minnesota involved around 20 shots fired
PINE ISLAND, Minn - A lengthy standoff over the weekend in Pine Island involved a man firing around 20 rounds with some striking an armored vehicle and a nearby residence. Michael Molitor, 37, is facing charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bulletproof vest.
