Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Gardiner Health Care Facility to close nursing home unit
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton recently announced they will be closing their nursing home unit. The CEO of North Country Associates says it will reduce their reliance on nurses. We’re told Gardiner Health Care will be changing models from a 38 bed nursing facility...
WMTW
Volunteers needed to mentor dozens of children children in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is desperately looking for volunteers. The organization said on Tuesday they had 37 children that were in need of mentors, including six girls and 31 boys, and more children are about to enter the program, adding to the need. The group served 231 children in Cumberland and York counties in 2021.
wabi.tv
VFW raises money for veterans and their families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Randall-Collins VFW Post in Belfast is hosting an auction on Saturday. They’re raising money to help support local veterans and their families during what they say is a period of high cost of living. Jim Roberts is the commander at the location. He says there...
Free Clothing Giveaway Today in Bangor
Today only, Wednesday the 24th, and only between the hours of 10 am and 1 pm. You or someone you know. Think about someone and send them a note, or this article. The free clothing giveaway will be held at Bangor Housing Community Center/Gym located at 161 Davis Road in Bangor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Dexter couple opens sunflower farm with plans to develop wholesale flower distribution
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A couple in Dexter is living out their dream of farming and growing beautiful flowers to share throughout the state. “I gave him a list of adjectives. I said, ‘pick one of these and then I’m going to pick a noun.’ That’s kind of how he came up with it from the list that I gave him, and blue is my favorite color and there we go. It’s a little stormy, overcast today and that’s kind of what we saw for the first three months we were here so it seemed fitting,” said William and Mari Blanchard.
Volunteers give free coffee to people experiencing homelessness in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The issue of homelessness tends to become more visible in the warm summer months in Maine. People usually spend more time outside on the streets instead of looking for shelter 24/7 indoors. In many ways, this season serves as a wake-up call and a reminder that this problem has not been solved.
wabi.tv
Dog swim only this weekend in Bucksport
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Are you and your dog looking for something cool to do this weekend in Bucksport?. The town is going to open their pool from nine until noon Saturday for all your four legged friends to jump in. This end of the year swim is for dogs...
Augusta Church Plans To Provide Shelter To Homeless This Winter
For centuries, churches, and other houses of worship, have opened their doors to those in need. They have provided food, clothing, a warm place, and sanctuary. After hearing about the troubles encountered by Augusta-area homeless last winter, the lead pastor of one Augusta church plans to open the doors to those who have no place to sleep.
RELATED PEOPLE
mainepublic.org
A shortage of volunteer drivers is threatening transportation programs across Maine
Lewiston-based Community Concepts has shuttered a long-time transportation program that provided rides to seniors and others in Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties. The program doesn't have enough volunteers. What's more, it's not the only organization facing the same struggle. Signs of trouble began a few years ago. Like other community...
wabi.tv
Lockwood Hotel in Waterville is now open
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Lockwood Hotel in downtown Waterville opened it doors last week and has already had a few sold-out nights. As part of the revitalization of the downtown area, the general manager says it’s an experience that’s one of its kind. “Its been really great...
Does Maine Have an Obsession With Redheads?
This past Saturday, downtown Brunswick was poppin' and VERY alive for the annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival. For the better part of the day, both sides of Maine Street in Brunswick and the Town Mall (green) were lined with multiple tents and vendors displaying their incredible artwork. The Town Mall...
wabi.tv
Dr. Shah of Maine CDC visits Penobscot Community Health Care
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah, head of the Maine CDC, made multiple stops in Bangor Wednesday, including one at Penobscot Community Health Care. Shah toured their Dental Center and their Adult Wellness Center, the former home of Penobscot Pediatrics. The facility opened in April 2020. The goal of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
observer-me.com
Dover-Foxcroft farm expands with meat market-cafe in Dexter
DEXTER — A husband and wife team that runs a cattle farm and day care in Dover-Foxcroft is investing in downtown Dexter with their new business — a combined meat market and cafe. Benjamin and Ashley Cookson, who own Shaw Road Farm and Little Organics Early Learning Center,...
wabi.tv
Hampden bus drivers prepare for upcoming school year
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Parents are eager to send their kids back to school. But there’s a lot that goes into driving students to and from school. Preparedness is key when it comes to heading back to school for the new year, especially for those in charge of making sure your kids arrive safely to the classroom.
wabi.tv
Husson University reacts to loan forgiveness plan: “exciting news”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After President Biden announced a plan today to forgive some federal student loan debt for millions of Americans, officials at Husson University called it “exciting news.”. The policy allows for $20,000 of loan forgiveness for Pell grant recipients, and $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients who...
wabi.tv
Everclear brings ‘90s rock to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Where were you in the ‘90s?. If you had Everclear in your Walkman, chances are you were at the Cross Insurance Center Thursday. The Portland, Oregon-based band headlined a show that also featured Lit and the Tyler Healy Band. The band’s faithful - and plenty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
wabi.tv
Office of Cannabis Policy discusses industry issues at Bangor town hall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy aimed to answer questions and foster discussion during Wednesday’s Bangor stop on the statewide listening tour. Business owners, health advocates, city officials and state representatives were among those in attendance. Topics included legal discrepancies between recreational and medical marijuana,...
wabi.tv
‘Woman in White’ gives haunted tours in Hallowell, Augusta
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A business that started in Hallowell is working to educate people about the rich history of the city. The historic haunted tours now include Augusta and is led by the Woman in White. A one-of-its-kind in the Granite City and the state capital. “As we walk...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
Comments / 0