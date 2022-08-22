Read full article on original website
Dakota Kai Sends Message to Triple H Following Loss on WWE Raw, Impact Wrestling Streaming Every Barbed Wire Massacre Match for Free
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, EVP Triple H congratulated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliya on winning the WWE WOmen’s Tag Team Titles in the finals of the tournament against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Earlier today, Dakota Kai responded to Triple H’s congratulatory tweet with a message of her own. She tweeted, “Hey ‘boss,’ we need to talk.” You can view that exchange below:
Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley
– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
Backstage Update on How AEW Handled Ace Steel Using an Expletive Word on Dynamite
– As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is said to have sent a memo to AEW regarding toning down the language on AEW programming. Some fans may have already noticed that Ace Steel ended up dropping an F-bomb during his segment with CM Punk last night on Dynamite. PWInsider has an update on the aftermath for the segment.
Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night's WWE Raw
A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
In a recent interview on The Sessions, Billy Gunn discussed working with Chyna in WWE, the turning point in his battle with addiction, and much more. You can read his comments below. Billy Gunn on working with Chyna in WWE and his reaction to Chyna’s passing: “My best friend. She...
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
WWE News: Sami Zayn's Top 10 Best Bloodline Moments, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD, Final NXT UK Lineup & Preview Video
– WWE Top 10 showcased Sami Zayn’s Top 10 Best Bloodline moments:. – Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:. – Today’s NXT UK will feature Tyler Bate vs. Trent Seven for the NXT UK Championship in the final episode of the show. Here is the lineup and preview video for tonight’s show:
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Takes Out Chris Jericho On Dynamite, Women's Tag Match Clip
– Bryan Danielson took advantage of a save by Daniel Garcia to take out his All Out opponent in Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson beat Jake Hager on Wednesday’s show and when Jericho tried to attack after the match, Garcia got involved which allowed Danielson to his Jericho with a running knee:
WWE News: Roman Reigns Celebrates Two Years as Universal Champion, Doudrop Takes Away Nikki ASH's Cape, Clip of Maryse Confronting Miz's Dad on Miz & Mrs.
– Today, Roman Reigns officially celebrates two years as the WWE Universal Champion. He won the title on August 30, 2020 at WWE Payback that year, beating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Roman Reigns later won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar...
Backstage Notes on AEW Dynamite, Ariya Daivari's Producer Work, & Return of W. Morrissey
– Fightful Select has an update with the producing and agent work Ariya Daivari has been doing in AEW since signing with the company. As previously reported, AEW recently signed Daivari to a “full-time deal.”. Per the report, Daivari has been producing and agenting some of the women’s matches...
Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
Katie Arquette pulled a “Rick Rude,” making an appearance on both AEW & WWE TV in the same night on Monday. The independent talent worked a match against Serena Deeb on Monday night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and was also part of the six-woman tag team match against Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Bianca Belair on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Arquette teamed with Dani Mo & Kay Sparks in that match.
Drew McIntyre On Using The Term 'Wrestling' In Raw Promo, Fan Reaction To the Promo
Drew McIntyre got a lot of attention for using the previously pseudo-banned word “wrestling” in a recent Raw promo, and he recently discussed the reaction to the promo in a new interview. McIntyre delivered the promo during the August 15th episode of Raw, doing a back-and-forth duel on the mic with Kevin Owens in which he said, ‘We’re wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let’s just freaking wrestle!’
Road Dogg Once Pitched Having Sami Zayn & El Generico On Differing Brands
Road Dogg says that he had a hell of a pitch during his time writing Smackdown, putting forth an idea to have Sami Zayn and El Generico on separate brands. Road Dogg recently spoke on his Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast and talked about how, when he was the lead writer for Smackdown, he pitched having Zayn’s two personas appear on Raw and Smackdown.
Tony Khan Explains Why Thunder Rosa's Injury Reveal Got Less Time Than CM Punk's
CM Punk and Thunder Rosa were both champions that went down to injury in recent months, and Tony Khan has revealed why Rosa’s promo got less time than Punk’s. Punk cut a promo on AEW Rampage in late June announcing his injury and time off, while Rosa revealed in a backstage segment that lasted less than a minute that she will miss All Out due to an injury.
Tony Khan on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All Out Having a Very Different Type of Buildup
– During today’s AEW All Out media conference call, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the build to the main event title match, with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk in a rematch. Punk signed an open contract for the rematch last night on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE News: WWE Says It Is 'Wrestling,' Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
Jimmy Korderas Thinks WWE Raw Tag-Team Opener "Didn't Need To Happen"
Speaking on his most recent Reffin Rant, Jimmy Korderas was critical of the decision to start this week’s WWE Raw with a tag-team event (via Wrestling Inc). You can read an excerpt highlight and watch Korderas’ full analysis below. On the change of opener and what he would...
Various News: Stokely Hathaway Deletes Twitter Account, Tony DeVito Hosting Seminar, AEW & Impact Stars Working North East Wrestling Show Next Week
– It appears Stokely Hathaway has deleted his Twitter account. As of now, it’s not clear why Stokely Hathaway has deleted his account. Deactivated Twitter accounts can still be reactivated in thirty days. – The Flower City Wrestling Academy is hosting a pro wrestling seminar with Tony DeVito tomorrow...
John Morrison on Vince McMahon Wanting to Sell 'Drip Sticks' for His Character in WWE
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar John Morrison discussed some scrapped plans for his character before his WWE released. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “First of all, I wrote, ‘I’m gonna moisten someone up with my drip stick,’...
United Empire Attack The Elite After AEW Dynamite
The United Empire got some revenge on The Elite after their main event loss on Dynamite, returning to the ring and attacking. As you can see in the video below, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open returned back to the ring after the show went off the air and attacked The Elite.
